iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a smaller Dynamic Island

It has been only a few weeks since the iPhone 16 series was released, and we are already hearing rumors about what to expect from the next-gen iPhone lineup.

The latest one suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a smaller Dynamic Island due to Face ID changes.

It seems like Apple is planning to make many changes to the display of its iPhones with the next-gen lineup.

The upgrades to the iPhone’s screen are long overdue, as the company has stuck with almost the same display specifications for a few years. A recent test from DxOMark reveals that the iPhone 16 display ranks worse than even budget Android phones.

iPhone 17 Pro Max might have a smaller Dynamic Island than its predecessor

Image: Apple

A report from MacRumors suggests that the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max scheduled for next year will feature a smaller Dynamic Island.

The publication claims that it received this information from a research note by technology analyst Jeff Pu with investment bank Haitong International.

According to the report, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a “metalens” for Face ID, which will result in a “much narrowed” Dynamic Island.

However, the report also mentions that this change will only apply to the iPhone 17 Pro Max model, and the other series members, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Plus, will not get the redesigned Dynamic Island.

While a typical iPhone camera uses curved lenses that direct light to the picture sensor, a metalens is a narrow and flat lens with small patterns engraved on it that allows light to be focused more accurately.

However, the report doesn’t give precise details about how Apple intends to use metalens for the Face ID system, nor does it explain how the move would result in a narrower Dynamic Island.

We’ll have to wait until next September or more details of the iPhone 17 Pro Max surface online to learn about it.

