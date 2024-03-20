iPhone 17 series screens to get new scratch-resistant layer

Apple is reportedly working on something special that will roll out with the iPhone 17 to keep your new Apple handset pristine for longer.

Keeping your new iPhone in excellent condition is a full-time job, especially if you are against using a case or a screen protector. Still, it will get scratched eventually.

According to the leaker Instant Digital on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, Apple has already spent billions to get coating equipment from Japan, which has been handed over to China’s supply chain.

The leaker suspects that the new tech won’t make it in time for the iPhone 16 series, which means it will be implemented on the iPhone 17 series.

The leaker further states that the iPhone 17 series will get a “super-hard AR layer” on the glass, and suggests that the iPhone 17 owner may not need a screen protector.

If the report is indeed accurate, Apple is already working on a scratch-resistant layer that will make the iPhone 17 series difficult to scratch.

The technology has reportedly been developed but is too late to implement on the iPhone 16 series.

Whether the iPhone 17 owner will need a screen protector is yet to be seen. However, if Apple does succeed in making the iPhone 17 difficult to scratch, the company will make a feature out of it to attract more customers.

The iPhone 17 is slated for September 2025, so we have a lot of time on our hands, and more details about this so-called new protective layer will come out soon as we move closer to its launch.

That said, Apple has tried to make its displays tougher before. The company tried it in the past with the iPhone 12 with the introduction of the Ceramic Shield. However, the results were limited.

The Ceramic Shield was supposed to make the display more durable, which the company did successfully, but in the process made the displays prone to scratches.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 16 series in September 2024.

While the new iPhones won’t have a more durable screen, there are things to get excited about, like the new Capture Button, new processor, and some camera tweaks.

The new iPhones will be powered by iOS 18, which is expected to debut at the WWDC 2024 in June with grand AI features and a redesigned UI.

