Two AirPods models to enter production in May, launch this fall

Apple launched the third-generation AirPods back in 2021, so they have put on a few good years, and according to a new report, the Cupertino firm is gearing up to start the mass production of the new earbuds.

The report comes from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s latest edition of the Power On newsletter.

According to the famed reporter, the AirPods 3 will be replaced with two new models, and the mass production begins in May.

Apple has planned a new two-tier lineup to replace its current non-pro earbuds. The reports state both new models will receive an updated design with an improved fit.

The charging case will also receive the USB-C treatment, and the higher-end buds between the two will receive active noise cancellation and Find My to locate the case.

Expect new AirPods in fall 2024, alongside the iPhone 16 series

According to Gurman, the two new models replacing the AirPods 3 have the B768E and B768M codenames.

However, the reporter didn’t disclose the pricing for these new non-pro earbuds. Apple currently sells the second-generation AirPods for $129 and the third-generation for $179.

On the other hand, Apple expects these new earbuds to be a hit after AirPods 3’s disappointing sales.

The company expects the design revision will attract more customers and is planning to produce 20-25 million units of the new models, which will be the biggest in the history of the AirPods.

Either way, Gurman writes to expect the new AirPods to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series in fall 2024.

The AirPods Max will be revised with a USB-C port later this year. However, no new hardware is coming to the AirPods Pro until 2025, except for new software features like the hearing aid mode.

Nevertheless, it’s best to stay focused on Apple’s upcoming announcements. The company is expected to announce the new OLED iPad Pro models in the coming weeks, and then all the attention will be on the WWDC 2024, where the company is expected to announce iOS 18 and more.

