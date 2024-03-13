Apple may face shortage of the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro at launch

Apple is widely expected to launch its new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED screens in a few weeks.

While Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the new Pro iPad models featuring OLED screens for the first time in Apple’s history, a new report suggests the 11-inch iPad Pro’s production is falling behind the 12.9-inch.

The report comes from renowned analyst Ross Young, who posted the details to paid subscribers on the social media platform X/Twitter.

No worries about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models though

According to Young, Samsung is currently producing OLED panels for the 11-inch iPad Pro models, while LG handles the OLED panel production for 12.9-inch models.

However, LG is also slated to start the production of OLED panels for the 11-inch models later this month.

Young claims that 11-inch iPad Pro panel production is behind the 12.9-inch model.

If Young’s claim is accurate, the 11-inch Pro iPad model will be in short supply when Apple announces the new lineup in the coming weeks.

The supply will at least fall short compared to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro variant.

However, the shortage will likely be temporary if Apple can work with LG to ramp up production.

Either way, Apple is expected to unveil the new OLED Pro iPad models powered by the M3 silicon at the end of March or early April.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, The company is also planning a special version of iOS 17.4 with support for the new hardware, which will be launched alongside the new iPad.

