Apple to announce new iPads and Macs soon, but without an event

According to the latest Bloomberg report, Apple will announce new iPads and Macs as soon as later this month. However, the report also elaborates that Apple will not hold any special events to launch these products.

According to Mark Gurman’s latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Apple is expected to announce the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air on the official website through a range of videos and marketing campaigns.

So, no official Apple event for March 2024.

Gurman further elaborates that even if Apple doesn’t plan on hosting a special event, the company is launching multiple products.

New iPad Pro models with OLED displays

New iPad Air line with the first even 12.9-inch variant

New MacBook Air powered by M3 silicon

New Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro

Gurman also writes about a special iOS 17.4 version with support for new hardware, which is expected to arrive at the end of March, and the new Apple products are also expected to arrive sometime in March or April.

MacRumors says the new iPad announcement will happen later this week

Image: KnowTechie

On the other hand, MacRumors says that Apple will announce new products later this week via a press release.

The outlet only reports that Apple plans to announce new products via a press release on its website but hasn’t provided any specific product details or the announcement’s date.

It seems the reports from two respectable outlets are going in two directions, which rarely happens.

Even if we assume Apple announces the new products this week and launches them later in the month alongside the “special version of iOS 17.4,” the reports still don’t quite line up.

However, it is also possible that this week’s announcements are for something totally different, like the new iPhone color, or Apple Watch bands.

