It’s been a while since Apple upgraded its non-Pro premium tablet, the iPad Air. The last one, the iPad Air 5 or fifth generation, was launched back in March 2022 with an M1 chip inside.

So, it’s been over a year, and an update is due. Surprisingly, the latest report indicates we may not have to wait long. Apple is apparently planning not one but two new iPad Air 6 models.

The information comes from the folks at the 9to5Mac, who received the information from a reliable source suggesting a larger model would join a refreshed version of the 10.9-inch model Apple already makes.

Adding a larger iPad Air 6 won’t be beneficial; it seems

Image: KnowTechie

So, Apple is basically planning to introduce a more expensive model featuring better hardware with the sixth generation iPad Air or the iPad Air 6, if you want to call it that.

In fact, if you count the Wi-Fi and Cellular+Wi-Fi models as separate models, there will be four new iPad Air 6 models.

However, 9to5Mac also notes that it’s an early leak and Apple could change its plans anytime.

That said, if Apple’s new plan comes to life, it won’t change much. Apple’s iPad line currently consists of a vanilla iPad, the iPad Mini 6, an iPad Air 5, and iPad Pro in two different sizes.

However, the issue is not with the iPads; it’s with the compatibility of the keyboard cases and Apple Pencil models, which is already confusing enough. Adding a new iPad Air wouldn’t solve that.

The report also puts the release date window of this new proposed iPad Air between now and WWDC 2024 in June. So, whether this larger iPad Air 6 will feature the M3 chips or be a one-last device with Apple’s M2 chip is anyone’s guess.

An iPad Mini upgrade and a new keyboard for the iPad Pro

In addition to the iPad Air 6 report, the same sources have revealed an update for the iPad Mini; the iPad Mini 7 is on its way.

The current iPad Mini 6 needs an upgrade desperately. It was last refreshed back in 2022 with an underclocked A15 Bionic chip.

The report also indicates a new keyboard case for iPad with codename “R219.” This new iPad keyboard is said to sport an aluminum shell, a larger trackpad, and multiple built-in sensors, including an accelerometer.

Apple usually announces new iPad and desktop Mac ranges in its Fall event. However, the company is not following its usual window, at least for these products. We are unsure if we’ll see new hardware from Apple before the end of the year.

