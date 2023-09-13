While Apple spent almost the entire event discussing the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, alongside the new Apple Watches, the company still found the time to announce iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

The Cupertino-based company confirmed when iPhone and iPad users should expect the new OS updates.

Apple’s latest mobile and tablet operating systems version has been beta testing since their announcement at WWDC 2023, and they are about to be dropped with some new features.

What’s coming with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

Image: KnowTechie

iOS 17 is coming with multiple new features. One of the notable new features is called Contact Posters, which allows users to personalize how their profiles appear during interaction with other iPhone users.

They also have the option to add a photo and set specific typography, font colors, and other elements to make their Contact Poster unique.

Apple has also introduced Voicemail Support for FaceTime and Video calls for the first time. So, you can now call someone and leave a video message.

FaceTime now has 3D Reactions, including hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, and rain.

Another new feature is NameDrop, and it’s an enhancement for Apple AirDrop. The feature delivers the most efficient way to share contact details with an iPhone or Apple Watch user by bringing two devices closer.

A major new feature is StandBy. When you place your iPhone on the charger horizontally, it displays a customizable interface with widgets for time, calendar, alarms, and more.

In addition, Home Screen widgets are now fully interactive. You can also use SharePlay for video, music, and games by keeping two iPhones nearby.

iPadOS 17 is getting minor updates, including the new Lock Screen, drawing tools with Apple Pencil, external webcam support, and more.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 availability

Both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available for download from Monday, September 18th.

In terms of compatibility, the iOS 17 will support the iPhone XR and later. You can also check our detailed list. iPadOS 17 will be compatible with iPads featuring an A10 Bionic chip or later.

