Apple is rumored to add a Pixel-like feature to iPhones with iOS 17

Google first launched the Pixel Stand in 2018, and as the name suggests, it could charge smartphones in a standing position using the Qi standard.

The stand worked exceptionally well with Pixel smartphones. However, when charging on the stand, Google designed the Pixel phones to switch to smart display mode.

During this time, users had seamless access to Google Assistant, widgets, a photo frame, and more. Google also launched a second-generation Pixel Stand in 2021 with similar features but faster charging speeds.

Now it looks like Apple is paving its way to add the same smart display mode to the iPhone. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is bringing the same feature to the iPhones in an upcoming iOS 17 update.

In theory, this feature operates in the same way on iPhones as it does on Pixel phone. Now whether anyone finds that useful or not is a different story.

Apple’s new smart display mode for iOS 17

Smart display mode operates on Pixel phones in both vertical and horizontal positions. Interestingly, this is not the case for iPhones. According to Bloomberg, the feature is limited to a horizontal position only.

As we move forward, it’s worth noting that Gurman’s sources have not disclosed any information about Apple launching a new wireless charger to support this functionality.

Consequently, unlike Pixel owners, iPhone users are spared the expense of purchasing an $80 charger.

While this new feature may be a scaled-back version of Apple’s smart display, Gurman reports that the company is developing a display with functionality comparable to the Google Pixel Tablet.

Notably, it would attach to any surface using magnets. Nonetheless, the product remains in the early stages of development.

NEW: Apple is planning a new smart-display-like mode in iOS 17, a new interface for information and notifications when an iPhone is locked and in landscape mode, as a major new feature. It’s a potential precursor to a standalone Apple smart home hub. https://t.co/mgFsu4nQ6x — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 24, 2023

Regardless, Apple’s smart display mode is a part of something bigger. According to Gurman, it will still be one of the bigger changes coming to iOS 17.

Realistically, an iOS 17 launch with only this borrowed feature from Google as its primary change would be underwhelming.

Gurman has also claimed that iOS 17 will bring multiple improvements, including the Wallet app, location services, a new journaling app, and various health-focused updates.

