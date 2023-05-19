Verizon will give you a free Pixel 7a if you sign up for an unlimited plan

Verizon has just dropped an offer that’ll make your jaw hit the floor, and your wallet sing with joy. If you’re a fan of Google’s gadgets, brace yourself for this double whammy of savings.

Picture this: a brand-spankin’ new Google Pixel 7a in your hands without paying a dime upfront. Yup, that’s what’s happening – it’s on the house when you sign up for their Unlimited Plus plan.

As if that wasn’t enough, Verizon will also throw in a Google Pixel Watch for as low as $5/month. That’s a total savings of 200 smackeroos! But you’ll have to act fast, this deal expires May 31.

Google Pixel 7a 4.5 499.99 Introducing the Google Pixel 7a: your sleek, powerful companion for stunning photography, all-day battery life, and top-notch security. Experience lightning-fast performance with the Google Tensor G2 chip and enjoy seamless communication with Live Translate. What We Like: Long Battery Life: The Pixel 7a has a robust battery life, easily lasting a full day on a single charge. This is a significant improvement over previous models and a big plus for users who are always on the go.

Pure Android Experience: The Pixel 7a runs on the latest version of Android, providing a clean, bloatware-free experience. It also guarantees timely updates, ensuring your device is always secure and up-to-date.

Affordable Price: Despite its high-end features, the Pixel 7a is competitively priced, making it a great value for money. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, we know what you might think – “Is this for real?” Well, pinch yourself because you ain’t dreaming. This dynamic duo of tech goodness is ready to rock your world and make all your friends green with envy.

The Google Pixel 7a boasts impressive specs, a camera that captures memories like a pro, and a sleek design that’ll have heads turning.

And let’s not forget about the Google Pixel Watch – your wrist’s new best friend. It’ll keep you connected, organized, and looking fly all at the same time. So, fellow gadget geeks, don’t miss out on this sweet, sweet deal.

Head over to Verizon and treat your self to a Pixel 7a. After all, who doesn’t love scoring the newest phone at a fraction of the price? Hurry, though, before this offer vanishes faster than you can say “Google Pixel 7a”!

