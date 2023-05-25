Deals
Verizon will give you a free iPhone 13, no trade-in required
Verizon is literally giving these away for nothing. The offer ends Tuesday, so act fast!
Heads up, Apple aficionados: We’ve got another show-stopping online deal that’ll rival our recent Pixel 7 Pro offer. This time, it’s all about the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
For a limited time, snag a FREE iPhone 13 with no trade-in required. The offer ends on 5/3,1, so don’t miss out! Just open a new line and choose a select 5G Unlimited plan to claim your prize.
Say goodbye to your outdated phone and hello to the stunning iPhone 13, with its gorgeous display, powerful processor, and jaw-dropping camera capabilities.
Verizon: “Get iPhone 13 on us. No trade in req’d”
Don't miss out! Get the iPhone 13 at Verizon for absolutely nothing, no trade-in required. Experience its power and style without breaking the bank. The only fine print is that you have to sign up for a new 5G line. That's it! Hurry, the offer expires on May 31st!
But wait, there’s more! Save up to $200 off an iPad with any 5G Unlimited plan. Time to upgrade your tablet game, too!
Not only will you be rocking the latest and greatest smartphone, but you’ll also have a sleek and functional tablet to pair it with. Talk about a tech makeover.
Remember, this is an online-only deal, so you can shop from the comfort of your own home (or office, or coffee shop – we won’t judge).
Bonus Verizon Deals
No need to battle the crowds or wait in line; just a few clicks, and you’ll be on your way to a cutting-edge mobile experience.
So, whether you’re a die-hard Apple fan or simply looking to switch things up from our iPhone 14 Plus offer, this is the perfect opportunity to score a fantastic deal on the iPhone 13.
Don’t let this amazing offer pass you by! Click below for all the juicy details and get ready to upgrade your tech life.
Don't miss out! Get the iPhone 13 at Verizon for absolutely nothing, no trade-in required. Experience its power and style without breaking the bank. The only fine print is that you have to sign up for a new 5G line. That's it! Hurry, the offer expires on May 31st!
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at their lowest price to date, now $87
- Quick, this Dashlane deal scores you 50% off new premium plans
- Clear your car’s check engine light with this OBD2 scanner, now $60
- This Hulu deal scores you three months for just $6
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
VNA HOSPITAL
May 25, 2023 at 11:02 am
VNA Hospital is founded by two experienced and renowned doctors in Delhi, Dr Vineet Malhotra and Dr Abhishek Mishra. If you are looking for the best orthopaedic Hospital in Delhi, then Visit VNA Hospital. If you want to get treatment for Urology ailments and are looking for best urology hospital in Delhi, then visit VNA Hospital today!https://www.vnahospital.com/