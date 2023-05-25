Connect with us

Verizon will give you a free iPhone 13, no trade-in required

Verizon is literally giving these away for nothing. The offer ends Tuesday, so act fast!
Heads up, Apple aficionados: We’ve got another show-stopping online deal that’ll rival our recent Pixel 7 Pro offer. This time, it’s all about the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

For a limited time, snag a FREE iPhone 13 with no trade-in required. The offer ends on 5/3,1, so don’t miss out! Just open a new line and choose a select 5G Unlimited plan to claim your prize.

Say goodbye to your outdated phone and hello to the stunning iPhone 13, with its gorgeous display, powerful processor, and jaw-dropping camera capabilities.

Verizon: “Get iPhone 13 on us. No trade in req’d

But wait, there’s more! Save up to $200 off an iPad with any 5G Unlimited plan. Time to upgrade your tablet game, too!

Not only will you be rocking the latest and greatest smartphone, but you’ll also have a sleek and functional tablet to pair it with. Talk about a tech makeover.

Remember, this is an online-only deal, so you can shop from the comfort of your own home (or office, or coffee shop – we won’t judge).

Samsung S23 phone in purple background

Bonus Offer!

Up to $800 off select phones w/ select trade-in. Plus $200 when you switch to Verizon.

Check Availability

Bonus Verizon Deals

No need to battle the crowds or wait in line; just a few clicks, and you’ll be on your way to a cutting-edge mobile experience.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Apple fan or simply looking to switch things up from our iPhone 14 Plus offer, this is the perfect opportunity to score a fantastic deal on the iPhone 13.

Don’t let this amazing offer pass you by! Click below for all the juicy details and get ready to upgrade your tech life.

