Verizon will give you a Google Pixel 7 Pro for free. No trade-in req’d

Heads up, Android aficionados: We’ve got another show-stopping online deal that’ll rival our recent iPhone 14 Plus offer. This time, it’s all about the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

For a limited time, snag a FREE Pixel 7 Pro with no trade-in required. The offer ends on 5/9, so don’t miss out! Just open a new line and choose a select 5G Unlimited plan to claim your prize.

Say goodbye to your outdated phone and hello to the stunning Pixel 7 Pro, with its gorgeous display, powerful processor, and jaw-dropping camera capabilities.

Free Google Pixel 7 Pro FREE $899.99 Exclusive online deal alert! Save $899.99 when opening a new line and choosing a 5G Unlimited plan. The offer ends Tuesday, so act fast! Click below for more details and snag this amazing deal. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

But wait, there’s more! Save up to $399.99 on an eligible smartwatch with any 5G Unlimited plan. Time to upgrade your wrist game, too!

Not only will you be rocking the latest and greatest smartphone, but you’ll also have a sleek and functional smartwatch to pair it with. Talk about a tech makeover!

Still on the fence? Remember, this is an online-only deal, so you can shop from the comfort of your own home (or office, or coffee shop – we won’t judge).

No need to battle the crowds or wait in line; just a few clicks, and you’ll be on your way to a cutting-edge mobile experience.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Android fan or simply looking to switch things up from our iPhone 14 Plus offer, this is the perfect opportunity to score a fantastic deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Don’t let this amazing offer pass you by! Click below for all the juicy details and get ready to upgrade your tech life.

Free Google Pixel 7 Pro FREE $899.99 Exclusive online deal alert! Save $899.99 when opening a new line and choosing a 5G Unlimited plan. The offer ends Tuesday, so act fast! Click below for more details and snag this amazing deal. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news