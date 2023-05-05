Deals
Verizon will give you a Google Pixel 7 Pro for free. No trade-in req’d
Verizon is literally giving these away for nothing. The offer ends Tuesday, so act fast!
Heads up, Android aficionados: We’ve got another show-stopping online deal that’ll rival our recent iPhone 14 Plus offer. This time, it’s all about the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
For a limited time, snag a FREE Pixel 7 Pro with no trade-in required. The offer ends on 5/9, so don’t miss out! Just open a new line and choose a select 5G Unlimited plan to claim your prize.
Say goodbye to your outdated phone and hello to the stunning Pixel 7 Pro, with its gorgeous display, powerful processor, and jaw-dropping camera capabilities.
Exclusive online deal alert! Save $899.99 when opening a new line and choosing a 5G Unlimited plan. The offer ends Tuesday, so act fast! Click below for more details and snag this amazing deal.
But wait, there’s more! Save up to $399.99 on an eligible smartwatch with any 5G Unlimited plan. Time to upgrade your wrist game, too!
Not only will you be rocking the latest and greatest smartphone, but you’ll also have a sleek and functional smartwatch to pair it with. Talk about a tech makeover!
Still on the fence? Remember, this is an online-only deal, so you can shop from the comfort of your own home (or office, or coffee shop – we won’t judge).
No need to battle the crowds or wait in line; just a few clicks, and you’ll be on your way to a cutting-edge mobile experience.
So, whether you’re a die-hard Android fan or simply looking to switch things up from our iPhone 14 Plus offer, this is the perfect opportunity to score a fantastic deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Don’t let this amazing offer pass you by! Click below for all the juicy details and get ready to upgrade your tech life.
