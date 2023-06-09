Deals
Best Buy is running a crazy gaming laptop sale right now
Oh no. I can already see my bank account draining just looking at these awesome gaming laptop sales.
Honestly, we’re finally at an era where gaming is so blurred that it doesn’t matter what you play your favorite games on. Between consoles and PC, computers will always have way more power.
But your bank account whimpers at the thought of the cost of most gaming computers out there, especially if it’s a gaming laptop. That’s why it’s smart to wait for a sale.
Good news! Best Buy is running a pretty sweet sale on their gaming laptops. So, you can game while you’re on the go. These are in no particular order of importance or rating. But we chose our favorites.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop
ASUS 14" gaming powerhouse at a steal – slashed to $999.99 from $1649.99! Equipped with AMD Ryzen 9, Radeon RX 6700S, and a bonus Xbox Game Pass month. Don't miss out!"
ASUS makes a good laptop. That’s why it made it to three slots on this list. This 14-inch gaming laptop packs a punch with an AMD Ryzen 9 and a Radeon RX 6700S installed.
Normally it’s pretty pricey at $1,649.99. However, this week, they got it just under a grand at $999.99. At that price, I’m in love. Also, to get you going, it comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass to get you going.
At the time of writing, Best Buy’s fanbase has this at 4.2 out of 5 possible stars, with 933 reviews.
Key Takeaways:
- 14″ screen
- AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- 16GB DDR5 Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 6700S 8GB GDDR6 Graphics
- 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop
Go big with ASUS' 16" Intel Core i9 gaming beast, featuring GeForce RTX 3070 & a free Xbox Game Pass month. Hugely discounted from $2149.99. Time to level up!
If AMD isn’t your thing, ASUS offers another option with a bigger screen and no AMD. This one rocks the Intel Core i9 and a GeForce RTX 3070. you’re gonna pay a tad more for this one.
But, it starts at a much higher number in the first place at $2,149.99. As with a lot of options on this list, it comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass.
At the time of writing, Best Buy’s fanbase has this at a 4.2 out of 5 possible stars, with 933 reviews.
- 16″ screen
- Intel Core i9-12900H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 Graphics
- 16GB DDR5 Memory
- 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop
Affordable powerhouse – ASUS gaming laptop for just $799.99, down from $1079.99! Comes with a free Xbox Game Pass month. Grab this highly-rated gem before it's gone
If you need something with a little more durability to it, ASUS offers a “tough” laptop. While it’s a step down from the ROG counterparts, the TUF is way more budget-friendly.
Sure, you don’t get as much power or storage out of it in comparison. But you’re also spending way less right now.
While this laptop usually runs 1,079.99, you can pick this bad boy up for only $799.99 right now. Just like the ROG counterparts, you get a free month of Xbox Game Pass for buying this model.
At the time of writing, Best Buy’s fanbase has this at 4.5 out of 5 possible stars, with 364 reviews. It has the highest rating of the ASUS laptops on this list, so it’s nothing to sneeze at.
- 16″ screen
- Intel Core i9-12900H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 Graphics
- 16GB DDR5 Memory
- 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
HP OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop
Discover the HP OMEN's potential – featuring Core i7, GeForce RTX 4050, and a massive 1TB storage. Enjoy a free Xbox Game Pass month. Limited reviews, but rave ratings await!
The HP OMEN line is well-established in the industry. This model is relatively new, which can be seen by its measly 11 reviews on Best Buy’s site. But, this Core i7 laptop also runs the GeForce RTX 4050 and has a full 1 TB of storage.
So, maybe it’s got something good going on here. Plus, you get a free month of Xbox Game Pass with it.
At the time of writing, Best Buy’s got this at a 4.6 out of 5 possible stars, with the previously mentioned 11 reviews.
- 16.1″ screen
- AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
- 16GB DDR5-5200 Memory
- 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
Alienware x14 R1 Gaming Laptop
Dell's Alienware x14 - gaming excellence & a compact form factor! Score $700 off, now only $1199.99. Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3060, plus a free Xbox Game Pass month. Act now!
Dell’s Alienware line at one time was the brand to look for if you were PC gaming. It became synonymous with gaming. This monster has nearly everything you could ask for in a gaming laptop.
The x14 rocks the Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, and a GeForce RTX 3060. It only has 512GB of SSD storage out of the box. But it does give a nice 14-inch form factor.
It brings a free month of Xbox Game Pass as well. Oh, did we mention that it’s also $700 off right now, making it only $1,199.99?
At the time of writing, Best Buy’s got this at a 4.4 out of 5 possible stars, with 206 reviews. A solid option.
- 14″ screen
- Intel Core i7
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics
- 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 16GB memory
Dell G 15 Gaming Laptop
Balance work & play effortlessly with Dell G15 – casual gaming & everyday tasks! Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3050, and budget-friendly. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Best Buy. Get yours today!
Sometimes you just need a solid laptop for work but want to game casually. You don’t need those powerhouses on the list. You just want to check your social media, do some documents, and play a little bit of Fortnite from time to time.
While you don’t need much, you still want something that’s solid.
That’s where the Dell G15 line comes in. In that case, rocking that Ryzen 5 CPU and a GeForce RTX 3050, you’ve got everything you need. It doesn’t come with a free month of Xbox Game Pass, but that’s alright.
At the time of writing, Best Buy’s got this at a 4.1 out of 5 possible stars, with 185 reviews. A good option fit for a budget.
- 15.6″ screen
- AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 8GB memory
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 Gaming Laptop
Discover the versatile Lenovo LOQ – workhorse meets gaming! Starting under $1,000, now an extra $200 off at just $749.99. Highly rated, fresh & dependable. Make the leap today!
Lenovo can be a good option for people looking for a good workhorse computer. But, their LOQ line at Best Buy offers a good, dependable laptop that can also play some games.
While the Lenovo LOQ starts under a grand, they’re giving a $200 discount on that as well. For a newer model, paying only $749.99 is pretty slick.
The LOQ has a perfect 5.0 out of a total of five stars on Best Buy’s site. As we mentioned, it’s a really new model. So, it totals only three reviews. At the price, however, it’s worth considering taking the plunge.
- 15.6″ screen
- Intel Core i5-13420H
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 1TB SSD
- 8GB memory
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
Acer Nitro 5: multitasker's dream! Boost your efficiency for only $799.99, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, plus a free Xbox Game Pass month. Impressive 4.7 stars with 369 reviews.
If you’re a multi-tasker, the above Lenovo LOQ would be fine. But, for a similar price, you can consider Acer’s Nitro 5 with 16 GB of ram. You lose some storage space but gain more memory.
This one is also usually just under $1k. But right now, you can grab it for $799.99. To sweeten the deal, it comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass and a heck of a lot more reviews under its belt.
It’s sitting pretty at 4.7 out of 5 stars and 369 reviews as of this writing.
- 15.6″ screen
- Intel Core i5
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 512GB SSD
- 16GB memory
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop
Catch the Acer Predator Helios 300 – gaming prowess for just $999.99, down from $1499.99! Core i7, GeForce RTX 3060, loved by 362 reviewers with a 4.6-star rating.
Acer’s Predator line has made a good mark for itself in gaming over the years.
The Predator Helios 300 keeps up the good work. It comes with a Core i7 processor and a Geforce RTX 3060, so you’re good for gaming for a while. This laptop is normally $1499.99. But you can get it for only $999.99 right now.
With 362 reviews, the Predator has a 4.6 out of a possible 5 stars. What a beast.
- 15.6″ screen
- Intel Core i7
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
- 512GB SSD
- 16GB DDR5 memory
Acer Aspire 3
Grab the budget-friendly Acer Aspire 3 – perfect for school and casual gaming with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U. Excellent 4.6-star rating in 54 reviews. Study, play, and save today!
Let’s finish off with a more budget-friendly machine. The Acer Aspire 3 is a perfect school laptop, honestly. While it isn’t necessarily designed for gaming, it can still play some lower-end games on it with that AMD Ryzen 5 7520U.
Suppose you need a laptop with enough power to get you through schoolwork and a couple of rounds of your favorite game. Just set the games at low settings.
Since it’s the newer model, it only has 54 reviews. But it’s got a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Best Buy’s site. So, not bad.
- 15.6″ screen
- AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- 512GB NVMe SSD
- 8GB DDR5 memory
What about Macs?
If you’re looking to use a computer portably and love Apple, you might be in luck here soon. They recently announced their new mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. However, it comes with a much higher price tag.
While gaming on a Mac isn’t impossible, the selection of games is quite limited compared to PC gaming. However, Mac users, don’t despair! You still have options.
Playing PC games on a Mac is achievable with specific software. Have you explored Parallels? If not, we highly recommend following the provided link and prepare for a game-changing experience.
The clock is ticking on these gaming laptop deals 🕦
If you plan on pulling the trigger on any of these gaming laptops, we suggest doing it sooner than later, as popular deals like these tend to sell out quickly.
Plus, you’ll want to make the most of these limited-time offers before prices return to their original levels. Seriously, there’s nothing worse than buyer’s remorse, especially when it comes to machines like these. Avoid disappointment and secure your top gaming experience now.
