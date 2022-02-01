Stock up on Philips Hue color-changing bulbs for just $30 each

There’s no beating around the bush – Philps Hue bulbs are expensive. Like, really expensive. But when it comes to color-changing bulbs, they’re one of the best options you can get. Thankfully, Best Buy has a killer deal that makes them a bit lighter on your wallet.

For a limited time, Best Buy is blowing out the Bluetooth version of its color-changing bulbs at just $30 a pop. These bulbs typically sell for $45, so you’re saving $15 on each bulb. That’s a whole lot better than paying the usual sticker price.

And since these work with Bluetooth, you don’t need to connect them to the Hue Bridge. But if you already have one and prefer to have them connect over WiFi, you can pair them to the Bridge if that floats your boat. But for most people, Bluetooth works just fine too.

Deals like this are an excellent opportunity to add more of these fantastic color-changing bulbs to your lineup. But if you do plan to jump on this, do it sooner than later because this deal is only good for today, so don’t miss out. Click the button below for more info.

