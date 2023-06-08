Deals
Huge Best Buy sale on everything Google: Here are the best deals
Remember, good things come to those who click, so don’t miss out on this limited-time bonus deal. Happy shopping.
Feeling overwhelmed by all the tech goodness in the Google Ecosystem? From 6/1 to 6/30, it’s time to go all-in because Best Buy is running a massive sale on Google’s ecosystem, which can score you some sweet savings.
We’ve sifted through the mountain of products and handpicked some of Google’s best offerings just for you. We have a complete list further down below, but here are some of our favorites:
Chromecast with Google TV lets you stream your favorite content from your phone to your TV. The built-in Google TV interface provides an easy-to-use interface for accessing all your streaming services in one place.
Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg: you can check out everythign Best Buy has up for grabs on its site, but to satisfy your inner deals beast, here’s more of what you can find during this limited-time sale.
Don’t dilly-dally, folks – this offer only lasts until 6/30, so make sure to grab your favorites before they’re gone.
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro
- Google Nest Learning Smart Programmable Wi-Fi Thermostat (Refurb)
- Google Pixel 7 128GB (Unlocked)
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google - Pixel Watch Black Stainless Steel Smartwatch
- Google - Nest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Refurbished)
- Nest Hub 7” Smart Display with Google Assistant (2nd Gen)
- Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant
- Google Nest Wi-fi Pro 6e AXE5400 Mesh Router (3-pack)
Chromecast with Google TV lets you stream your favorite content from your phone to your TV. The built-in Google TV interface provides an easy-to-use interface for accessing all your streaming services in one place.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro is “Google’s best buds yet,” and the Pixel Buds Pro holds up well against the competition. The point is that Google is on par with the competition now. If you’re a Pixel phone owner, these are the buds you should check out.
Take control of your home's heating and cooling systems with this refurbished Google Nest learning thermostat, featuring a durable stainless steel build, a 24-bit LCD display for easy temperature and humidity monitoring, and a convenient installation kit included.
Meet the unlocked Google Pixel 7, powered by Google Tensor G2 for blazing speed, exceptional battery life, and advanced photography with Real Tone and Cinematic Blur. Enjoy enhanced security with Titan M2 chip and built-in VPN.
Introducing the Google Pixel 7a: your sleek, powerful companion for stunning photography, all-day battery life, and top-notch security. Experience lightning-fast performance with the Google Tensor G2 chip and enjoy seamless communication with Live Translate.
Experience the elegance of the Google Pixel Watch, featuring a beautiful circular, domed design and a new Wear OS by Google experience. Live a healthier life with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking, and stay productive on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. Works with most Android 8.0 or newer smartphones.
The Nest Doorbell is a versatile, battery-powered video doorbell compatible with any home. Monitor your doorstep from anywhere, receive intelligent alerts for crucial events, and enjoy hassle-free DIY installation with its wire-free design.
Meet your new personal assistant, the Nest Hub 7" Smart Display! Manage your day, control your smart home, and stay connected – all with a simple voice command. Discover its endless possibilities here
Introducing the Nest Hub Max – your ultimate home companion! Enjoy video calls, stream music, and access Google Assistant with this stunning Smart Display. Unleash its full potential by clicking now!
Upgrade your Wi-Fi experience with the Nest Wi-fi Pro 6e! This powerful mesh router system covers your entire home in lightning-fast internet. Don't miss out – click now to elevate your connectivity.
So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your smart home setup, get your hands on the latest Pixel phone, or simply want to treat yourself to some new tech toys, now’s the perfect time to dive into the Google Ecosystem.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
