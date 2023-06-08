Connect with us

Huge Best Buy sale on everything Google: Here are the best deals

Remember, good things come to those who click, so don't miss out on this limited-time bonus deal. Happy shopping.




Feeling overwhelmed by all the tech goodness in the Google Ecosystem? From 6/1 to 6/30, it’s time to go all-in because Best Buy is running a massive sale on Google’s ecosystem, which can score you some sweet savings.

We’ve sifted through the mountain of products and handpicked some of Google’s best offerings just for you. We have a complete list further down below, but here are some of our favorites:

Acer - Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop - 14.0" 2-in-1
Acer - Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop - 14.0" 2-in-1
Say hello to your new work-from-home BFF! The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a versatile powerhouse that combines sleek design, lightning-fast performance, and a stunning 14 display. With its convertible form factor, you can effortlessly switch between laptop, tablet, and tent modes to suit your needs. It's the ultimate multitasking machine for both work and play.

Google Pixel 7 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Pixel 7 128GB (Unlocked)
$599
Get ready to level up your smartphone game with the Google Pixel 7. This unlocked beauty boasts a jaw-dropping camera, buttery-smooth performance, and an all-day battery life that'll keep you connected wherever you go. Plus, with regular software updates straight from Google, you'll always have the latest features and security enhancements at your fingertips.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
4.0
$39

Chromecast with Google TV lets you stream your favorite content from your phone to your TV. The built-in Google TV interface provides an easy-to-use interface for accessing all your streaming services in one place.




Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg: you can check out everythign Best Buy has up for grabs on its site, but to satisfy your inner deals beast, here’s more of what you can find during this limited-time sale.

Don’t dilly-dally, folks – this offer only lasts until 6/30, so make sure to grab your favorites before they’re gone.

So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your smart home setup, get your hands on the latest Pixel phone, or simply want to treat yourself to some new tech toys, now’s the perfect time to dive into the Google Ecosystem.

