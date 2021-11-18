Ditch your TV’s lame interface and pick up a Google Chromecast with Google TV for just $40

We all know how much you love your TV. We get it. But one thing we can confidently say is that its interface and usability leave a lot to be desired. So change all of that and get yourself a Google Chromecast with Google TV. Right now, Target has them down to just $40. They typically sell for $50.

If you’re familiar with Roku and Apple TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV works just about the same way. But better. Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place—no jumping between apps to decide what to watch.

I recently bought one when they first came out, and I’m absolutely in love with it. My TV’s menus were great and all, but it doesn’t hold a candle to what Chromecast with Google TV offers. And at a $10 discount, this is a solid price. But just a heads up, this deal is only good for today. Click the button below for more info.

