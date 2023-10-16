What is a My Best Buy Plus membership, and how do I sign up?

Quick Answer: Best Buy Plus is priced at $49.99/year and offers an enhanced shopping experience. It includes exclusive member prices, sales access, free 2-day shipping, and a longer 60-day return window on most products.

Alright, folks, let’s talk about a little something called My Best Buy Memberships.

These are the new kids on the block from Best Buy, and they’re shaking things up with three tiers of memberships: My Best Buy, My Best Buy Plus, and My Best Buy Total.

Each one’s got its own flavor, but today, we’re putting the spotlight on My Best Buy Plus.

For $49.99 a year – less than your monthly coffee budget – you get to be part of the My Best Buy Plus club. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill membership, oh no. It’s got a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 2,000 reviews.

So what’s in the box? Well, besides the standard perks of the basic My Best Buy membership, you get some pretty sweet exclusives.

We’re talking member-only prices on a ton of items and first dibs on sales, events, and hot-off-the-press products. Plus, you get free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase.

And if you’ve got a case of buyer’s remorse, no worries. My Best Buy Plus members get an extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products. That’s two whole months to decide if you and your new gadget are meant to be.

Fast, Free Shipping: The free 2-day shipping perk ensures you get your purchases swiftly without any additional cost.

Extended Return Window: With a 60-day return window on most products, you have ample time to decide if your purchase is right for you.

Special Access: Get early access to sales, events, and highly anticipated products, ensuring you don't miss out on anything.

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total member perks and pricing

Best Buy offers three tiers of memberships under the My Best Buy Memberships program, each with distinct features and benefits tailored to different customer needs and budgets.

My Best Buy: This is the free membership tier. It offers standard shipping on purchases, allowing you to shop from the comfort of your home and have products delivered to your doorstep. To join, simply visit the Best Buy website and follow the instructions. My Best Buy Plus: At $49.99 per year, this membership includes all the benefits of the basic My Best Buy membership, plus some exclusive perks. Members enjoy free 2-day shipping, exclusive member prices on thousands of items, and exclusive access to sales, events, and products.



Plus, they benefit from an extended 60-day return window on most products. This membership is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 2,158 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.

My Best Buy Total: Priced at $179.99 per year, this is the premium membership tier. It includes all the benefits of My Best Buy Plus, with added features like protection plans, including AppleCare+, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20% off repairs. This membership is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 14,235 reviews.

Around-the-Clock Support: With 24/7 tech support and VIP member support, help is always at hand.

Exclusive Benefits: Enjoy exclusive shopping benefits like member-only prices and access to special sales and events.

Value for Money: Given the range of perks and protections, this membership could offer significant value, especially for frequent Best Buy customers.

How to sign up for My Best Buy Plus

Signing up is as easy as pie. Just head over to BestBuy.com or strut into your local Best Buy store. Remember, though, this membership auto-renews, but you can hit the cancel button anytime.

Now, if you’re feeling fancy and want to go all out, check out the My Best Buy Total membership.

For $179.99 per year, you get all the perks of My Best Buy Plus, plus 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and protection plans, including AppleCare+. They’ll even give you a 20% discount on repairs.

So there you have it. Whether you’re a casual window shopper or a hardcore tech junkie, there’s a My Best Buy membership with your name on it. And honestly, My Best Buy Plus looks like a pretty good bang for your buck.

Standard Shipping: Enjoy the convenience of having your purchases delivered right to your doorstep.

Easy Access: With easy access to the Best Buy website, you can shop comfortably from home.

Foundation for Upgrades: As the base level of Best Buy's membership tiers, it's a stepping stone to more exclusive benefits should you choose to upgrade in the future.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

