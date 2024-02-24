Best Buy is practically giving away Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

The iconic Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, known for their exceptional noise-canceling capabilities and high-fidelity audio, are currently on sale for $199, a significant reduction from their original retail price of $349.

Originally priced at $329, these headphones are now up for grabs at only $199. And while this deal isn’t quite as grand as it was on Prime Day, it remains a firm contender in the bang-for-your-buck department.

Still not convinced? No worries, let us break down all its cool features and why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $199 $349 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great choice for anyone who wants to get a pair of headphones with solid ANC and long battery life. The best part is that they're $130 off right now. What We Like: Super comfortable, over-the-ear headphones.

Fabulous noise cancelling.

24-hour battery life.

Incredible sound quality

These headphones utilize proprietary Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology to produce a tranquil listening environment.

This allows you to fully appreciate every nuance of your music in high fidelity, free from disruptions. The headphones also feature an Aware Mode, enabling a balanced blend of music and environmental sound for those who like to stay connected to their surroundings.

Constructed from synthetic leather and glass-filled nylon, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer both durability and comfort.

Despite their robust build, they are surprisingly lightweight, allowing for comfortable all-day wear.

One charge grants up to 24 hours of listening time, powered by the included USB-C cable. With Bluetooth 5.1, these headphones maintain a strong connection to your device.

The Bose Music app further complements these features, guiding users through setup, providing personalization options, and ensuring the headphones’ software remains updated.

Don’t pass this deal up

In summary, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer a remarkable combination of superior sound quality, noise-cancellation technology, comfort, and durability.

This discounted deal presents an excellent opportunity for audiophiles seeking an immersive listening experience.

