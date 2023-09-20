Quick, score a pair of Bose 700 headphones for $79 off, now $299

Alright folks, gather ’round because we’ve got a deal that’s expiring soon, and we don’t want you to miss this one.

The Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones, the tech equivalent of a luxury yacht for your ears, are down to just $299.99, down from their usual price of $379.

Now, you might be thinking, “Why should I drop nearly three Benjamins on a pair of headphones?” Well, let me tell you, these aren’t just any headphones. These are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, and they’re about to change your life.

Bose 700 Headphones 4.5 The Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones offer superior sound quality and comfort. With their active noise-cancelling technology, extended battery life, and premium materials, they provide a reliable and luxurious listening experience. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

First off, let’s talk noise canceling.

With proprietary active noise canceling technology, these headphones let you control exactly how much of the outside world you want to hear.

Kids screaming? Not your problem. Neighbors practicing the bagpipes? Can’t hear ’em. The apocalypse happening outside your window? You’ll be too busy jamming out to your favorite tunes to notice.

These headphones don’t just cancel noise, they also enhance sound

With eight microphones built-in, these babies ensure crystal clear calls that’ll make you sound like you’re in the same room as the person on the other end, even if you’re actually at a rock concert (not that we recommend that).

Let’s not forget about comfort. With premium materials like plush protein leather and a secure steel headband, these headphones are the epitome of luxury. They’re like a five-star hotel for your head, offering all-day comfort that’ll make you forget you’re even wearing them.

And did we mention the battery life?

These headphones boast a whopping 20 hours of playtime. That’s almost a full day of non-stop music, podcasts, or whatever else you’re into.

Plus, they’re rechargeable and come with a charging accessory included, so you can keep the party going all night long.

This is a limited-time offer, so don’t wait around. Grab your Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones today. And if you’re worried about shipping costs, well, don’t. Buyers get 2-day free shipping, and new customers get an extra $20 off.

