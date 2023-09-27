Preorder Meta Quest 3 at Best Buy, bag a free game and more

The Meta Quest 3, the latest and greatest in VR technology, has just landed. And guess what? We’ve already found an offer that adds to the many reasons to buy one.

For a limited time, preorder the Meta Quest 3 from Best Buy, and you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 (yes, you read that right) absolutely free.

As if that wasn’t enough, they’re also throwing in a 6-month trial of their VR subscription with a 512 GB Meta Quest 3 purchase. But hold your horses; this offer is only valid until October 10th. So, you better act fast.

Preorder Now Meta Quest 3 VR Headset $499.99 Get ready to dive into the future with Meta Quest 3! Preorder now at Best Buy and not only will you secure the latest in VR technology, but you'll also receive Asgard's Wrath 2 for free and a 6-month trial of Best Buy's VR subscription. Don't wait, this offer ends October 10th!

The Meta Quest 3 has features for days

Now, let’s talk about the star of the show: the Meta Quest 3. The headset is packed with six advanced camera sensors that provide high-resolution color mixed reality.

In layman’s terms, you get to enjoy the best of both worlds – virtual and real. And let’s not forget about the inside-out spatial awareness tracking. It’s so precise it’ll make you question reality itself.

The Quest 3 boasts over 100 new and upgraded titles coming through the end of 2023, half of which are brand-new apps.

The device is backward-compatible with Meta Quest 2, providing access to a library of over 500 immersive games and experiences from day one.

Source: Meta

In addition, Quest 3 can automatically map your space and understand important elements like walls, furniture, and objects so they can interact with the virtual world.

Meta Quest 3 VR headset – the damage

So, what’s the price of admission? The 128GB Meta Quest 3 will run for $499.99. The 512GB version will set you back $649.

So why are we so excited about this deal? Well, we’re not just reporters; we’re also hardcore tech enthusiasts (and deal hunters). And when a deal like this comes along, we can’t help but shout it from the rooftops.

So, what are you waiting for? Click on this link right here and teleport yourself into the future. Remember, this is a limited-time offer, and time, unlike the virtual world, is very real.

