One of HyperX’s best-selling gaming headsets is down to just $26 right now

If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset but don’t want to spend a ton of money on it, Amazon has the HyperX Cloud Stinger down to just $26 right now. It normally sells for $50.

For $26, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck with this gaming headset. You get 50-millimeter directional drivers, comfortable memory foam, a swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone and a whole lot more. Amazon buyers love these too – the headset has nearly a perfect review rating four out of five stars. That’s out of 5,000 reviews. That’s good!

So yea, if you’re looking for a new gaming headset that’s not going to break the bank, this HyperX Cloud Stinger is calling your name. And act fast because we don’t know how long this price will be around for. Click the button below for more info.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.