Verizon: Get a Galaxy S22 free with myPlan – no trade-in required
Well, folks, it’s time to drop whatever you’re doing because we’ve got a deal that’s more compelling than the leap from 4G to 5G. Remember the Galaxy S22?
That sleek piece of tech with the dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a camera that could make a professional photographer weep with joy, and performance so smooth it makes butter seem like sandpaper?
Well, guess what: You can now get your hands on it for the grand total of… drumroll please… absolutely nothing!
This online-only deal gets you a free Samsung Galaxy S22
That’s right! Verizon is offering the Galaxy S22 for free with their myPlan. No, you’re not hallucinating, and no, we haven’t been sipping on Grandpa’s old cough medicine.
This is as real as the heart attack you almost had when you saw the price tag on the S22.
But hold on, there’s more.
There’s no need to trade in your old phone, just sign up for a new line with any 5G Unlimited plan.
Now, let’s talk about this myPlan thing
Verizon myPlan is like the Build-A-Bear of phone plans. You pick what you want, whether it’s premium data, phone upgrades, or international coverage.
Plus, they’re throwing in a $10 monthly credit for Verizon’s streaming service, +play. So not only do you get a shiny new Galaxy S22, but you can also binge-watch your favorite shows without breaking the bank.
Verizon myPlan Key Takeaways
But remember, folks, all good things must come to an end. This deal expires on October 4. So, unless you’re planning on inventing a time machine, you might want to jump on this faster than a cat on a laser pointer.
Save yourself a cool $699.99 and treat yourself to a top-tier smartphone. After all, you deserve it. So, what are you waiting for?
Click here and dive into this deal before it’s gone! Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go convince my editor to let me take advantage of this deal.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a high-end smartphone that boasts a dynamic AMOLED 2X display, robust performance capabilities, and a versatile camera system. Its solid battery life makes it a reliable daily companion for various user needs.
- The Galaxy S22's dynamic AMOLED 2X display provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption.
- Its top-tier performance and support for 5G networks make it future-proof, ensuring it stays relevant as technology advances.
- The phone's advanced camera system, featuring a 50MP main camera, offers impressive photography and videography capabilities.
- With Verizon's current deal, you can get the Galaxy S22 for free with a new line on any 5G Unlimited plan, offering substantial savings for a premium device.
