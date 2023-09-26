Verizon: Get a Galaxy S22 free with myPlan – no trade-in required

Well, folks, it’s time to drop whatever you’re doing because we’ve got a deal that’s more compelling than the leap from 4G to 5G. Remember the Galaxy S22?

That sleek piece of tech with the dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a camera that could make a professional photographer weep with joy, and performance so smooth it makes butter seem like sandpaper?

Well, guess what: You can now get your hands on it for the grand total of… drumroll please… absolutely nothing!

This online-only deal gets you a free Samsung Galaxy S22

That’s right! Verizon is offering the Galaxy S22 for free with their myPlan. No, you’re not hallucinating, and no, we haven’t been sipping on Grandpa’s old cough medicine.

This is as real as the heart attack you almost had when you saw the price tag on the S22.

But hold on, there’s more.

There’s no need to trade in your old phone, just sign up for a new line with any 5G Unlimited plan.

Now, let’s talk about this myPlan thing

Verizon myPlan is like the Build-A-Bear of phone plans. You pick what you want, whether it’s premium data, phone upgrades, or international coverage.

Plus, they’re throwing in a $10 monthly credit for Verizon’s streaming service, +play. So not only do you get a shiny new Galaxy S22, but you can also binge-watch your favorite shows without breaking the bank.

Verizon myPlan Key Takeaways myPlan is designed to give customers control over customizing their plan and paying for only what they need.

It offers the first streaming bundle mix in the U.S. incorporated into mobile plans.

Verizon provides +play streaming discounts for mobile customers starting at $25 per line through qualifying myPlan participation.

The Unlimited Ultimate myPlan option provides more mobile hotspot data and high-speed hotspot data than other plans.

But remember, folks, all good things must come to an end. This deal expires on October 4. So, unless you’re planning on inventing a time machine, you might want to jump on this faster than a cat on a laser pointer.

Save yourself a cool $699.99 and treat yourself to a top-tier smartphone. After all, you deserve it. So, what are you waiting for?

Click here and dive into this deal before it’s gone! Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go convince my editor to let me take advantage of this deal.

