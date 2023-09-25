50% off Watch 6 with Galaxy Fold 5, S23 Ultra, or Tab S9+ purchase

Buckle up, Samsung deal hunters. It’s time to put your shopping shoes on and sprint towards this Watch 6 limited-time offer that expires on October 1st.

The headline? Buy a Galaxy Fold 5, S23 Ultra, or Tab S9+ and get a whopping 50% off a Watch 6. Yes, you read that right. Half off a Watch 6! It’s like Christmas came early this year, but instead of Santa, it’s Samsung delivering the goods.

Now, let’s talk about these hot-ticket items.

The Galaxy Fold 5 is the tech equivalent of a transformer – a smartphone that unfolds into a tablet.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Rumored to have a 7.6-inch interior screen, improved cameras, and enhanced multitasking functionality, it’s like having a pocket-sized Optimus Prime.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung’s newest foldable. It retains many of the same design and hardware features but includes an upgraded processor and a new hinge mechanism. These updates allow for a thinner profile when closed, making it an attractive option for those willing to invest in a high-end foldable phone. What We Like: Expansive, Cinematic Screen: Unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold5 reveals a whopping 7.6'' screen that's perfect for streaming on the go. No more squinting at tiny screens - this is mobile entertainment like you've never seen before.

Next-Level Gaming: With its impressive processor and high refresh rate, the Galaxy Z Fold5 offers a gaming experience that's both powerful and portable. Play on the cover screen or unfold for an even more immersive session.

Dual-App Viewing: Multitask like a pro with Dual-App Viewing on the Galaxy Z Fold5. Drag and drop photos into messages, shop two sites simultaneously, or stream videos while scrolling through your feed.

S Pen Compatibility: Turn to-dos into dones with S Pen capability on the Galaxy Z Fold5 (sold separately). Write directly onto the large screen for increased precision and productivity. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Then there’s the S23 Ultra, a smartphone so advanced it might as well be from the future.

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 200MP camera, and the ability to clip objects out of your photos with a single press, it’s like owning a mini supercomputer.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 4.5 The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a whopping 200-megapixel main camera, as well as an impressive 100x zoom that'll have you capturing stunning shots from miles away. Check Availability Best Current Offer KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

For those who want a top-tier tablet experience, the Tab S9+ is your go-to gadget.

Flaunting a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it’s the perfect device for binge-watching your favorite shows or getting some work done on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 4.0 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a powerful multimedia device, boasting an upgraded AMOLED display and rich-sounding speakers. Its performance capabilities make it ideal for gaming and movie watching, although its 16:10 aspect ratio may feel slightly cramped for web browsing. What We Like: The Tab S9+'s AMOLED display is praised as an "AMOLED masterpiece," offering an enhanced viewing experience.

The tablet's speakers produce high-quality sound, making it a media powerhouse.

Its powerful specs allow for smooth performance, especially in gaming and multimedia applications.

While offering significant improvements, the tablet carries a higher price tag, which may limit its availability compared to other tablet options. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And let’s not forget about the cherry on top – the Watch 6. This smartwatch isn’t just a pretty face.

It’s packed with features like advanced health and sleep tracking, monitoring of blood oxygen levels, ECG, and body composition readings. It’s like having a personal trainer, secretary, and health consultant strapped to your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The Galaxy Watch 6 is a versatile smartwatch that combines style and functionality. With its vibrant display, comprehensive health tracking features, and seamless integration with your smartphone, it’s a reliable companion for your active lifestyle. What We Like: Exceptional Performance: The product delivers outstanding performance, surpassing industry standards and ensuring a seamless user experience.

Advanced Technology: It incorporates cutting-edge technology, offering innovative features and capabilities that are ahead of its competitors.

Trusted Reputation: The brand has built a strong reputation for reliability and quality, instilling confidence in potential buyers. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So, what are you waiting for? This deal is so good it’s almost criminal.

Grab your Galaxy Fold 5, S23 Ultra, or Tab S9 and snag that Watch 6 for half off before the clock strikes midnight on October 1st.

Remember, in the world of tech deals, the early bird catches the worm, or in this case, the watch.

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news