72-hour flash sale gets you an exclusive 30% QuillBot discount

Grab your keyboards and prepare to punch in those promo codes because we’ve got a steal of a deal that’s hotter than a laptop running a dozen Chrome tabs.

QuillBot, the AI-powered writing assistant that’s been making waves in the writing world, is up for grabs with an exclusive 30% discount.

Yes, you read that right. Your favorite paraphrasing, summarizing, and rewriting tool is now available at a price that won’t have your wallet screaming for mercy.

30% OFF with code STUDY30 QuillBot 3.5 QuillBot is an AI-powered writing tool that excels in paraphrasing and rewriting content. It offers various modes to adjust the tone and style of your text, making it a versatile choice for diverse writing needs. Try it Free KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

For those of you living under a rock, QuillBot uses natural language processing to analyze written content and generate alternative wordings, phrasings, sentence structures, and synonyms while maintaining the original meaning.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

It’s like having a personal editor on call 24/7, minus the judgmental looks and passive-aggressive comments about your overuse of adverbs.

Whether you’re struggling with a term paper, wrestling with a blog post, or just trying to sound smarter in your emails, QuillBot has got you covered.

Image: KnowTechie

It can even summarize large bodies of text like research papers or articles, identifying the main topics and conveying the key points in a condensed format. It’s like CliffNotes, but for everything.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “This sounds too good to be true! There must be a catch.” Well, there’s not. Except that this offer is only valid from September 25th to September 27th. So, you’ll need to act faster than an overclocked gaming PC to snag this deal.

Just head over to QuillBot, use the promo code STUDY30, and voila! You’re now the proud owner of a top-tier writing tool that’s sure to make your life easier and your writing sharper.

Remember, folks, good deals wait for no one. Especially not this 72-hour flash sale. So, dust off those credit cards and get ready to upgrade your writing game. You can thank me later.

30% OFF with promo code STUDY30 QuillBot 3.5 QuillBot is an AI-powered writing tool that excels in paraphrasing and rewriting content. It offers various modes to adjust the tone and style of your text, making it a versatile choice for diverse writing needs. What We Like: Quillbot's standout feature is its advanced paraphrasing ability, which can help diversify your writing style and avoid plagiarism.

The platform offers different modes like formal, fluent, and creative, giving you control over the tone and style of your content.

It is more affordable than some other writing tools, providing value for money, especially for those on a budget. Try it Free KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news