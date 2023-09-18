Amazon’s one-day sale slashes prices on Anker charging gear

The season of scenic drives, festive shindigs, and the inevitable “Oh no, my phone’s dying” moments is upon us. And guess what? Our favorite online megastore, Amazon, is throwing us a lifeline just in the nick of time.

They’ve taken a discount machete to the prices of Anker’s top-tier power banks and fast-charging plug-ins. That’s right, folks; no more fumbling around for a power outlet at your cousin’s wedding reception or during your cross-country road trip.

Anker’s got you covered, and it’s cheaper than your morning latte.

Anker One-Day Amazon Sale Anker's one-day sale on Amazon offers significant discounts on a range of charging solutions, from compact power banks to versatile docking stations.

The star of this price-slash party is Anker’s 511 Power Bank. This pocket-sized powerhouse, adored by tech geeks and casual users alike, has been tagged down from $40 to a jaw-dropping $20. That’s a 50% discount, people!

It’s so slim that it’ll slide into your pocket unnoticed, yet it can juice up your Android phone to 75% in just over an hour. Plus, its built-in plug doubles as a wall adapter – remember to bring an extra cable.

Anker Portable Charger, 511 Power Bank
$39.99 $19.99
The Anker 511 Power Bank, now available at a significant discount, offers reliable, portable charging in a compact design.

Despite its slim design, this device can charge an Android smartphone up to 75% in just over an hour.

Its built-in plug doubles as a wall adapter, adding to its convenience and versatility.

Given the limited-time nature of the sale, this is an ideal opportunity for those considering the purchase to secure a high-quality power bank at a bargain price.

But wait, there’s more! Amazon is also shaving off prices on two of Anker’s latest releases. The MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Cube, a multi-talented device that’s currently under our microscope, is now 20% cheaper.

Its price has tumbled down from $150 to $120. It’s shaping up to be a worthy heir to Anker’s throne of multi-use chargers, offering a max of 15W charging and playing nice with a variety of Apple devices.

MagSafe Charger, Anker 3-in-1 Cube
$149.99 $119.96
The Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Cube, now more affordable, offers versatile charging solutions for multiple Apple devices, boasting a max of 15W charging.

What We Like: The Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Cube is now 20% cheaper, bringing its price down from $150 to $120.

This versatile device is compatible with a range of Apple devices, including iPhone models 13 to 15, Apple Watch models Ultra and one through eight, and AirPods 2, 3, and Pro.

Its 15W max charging capability ensures quick and efficient power delivery.

Given the discounted price, this is an opportune moment for those considering this product to make the purchase.

The Anker 315 67W USB-C Charger, another speed demon, has seen its price fall from $34 to $24, a cool 29% off. This charger doesn’t discriminate – it’ll happily power everything from your MacBook Pro to the latest iPhone 15.

The sale also includes the 12-in-1 Docking Station, now priced at $69, down from $120. That’s a hefty 42% off! And for those clutching onto their older iPhones like a lifeline, the USB-C to Lightning Bio-Braided Cable is now just $12, down from $22. That’s a 45% discount.

So, there you have it, folks. A deal so good, it’ll recharge your wallet as well as your devices. Just remember, this deal is only good for a limited time only or until supplies run out. Happy shopping!

