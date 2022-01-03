Which Oculus Quest 2 should you buy?

Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 is one of the premier VR devices in the world right now. The headset is powerful and versatile, all while maintaining a price point much lower than most of its competitors.

With Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, who owns Oculus, focusing so much attention on the metaverse, the Oculus Quest 2 continues to improve and evolve. The company recently scrapped the smaller, 64 GB version of the VR headset in favor of a larger, 128 GB base model.

But if you’ve been shopping for an Oculus Quest 2, you may have noticed that there are two different versions available. And one of those versions is $100 more than the other. So, which one of the headsets is best for you?

Which Oculus Quest 2 headset is right for you?

Short answer: Depends on how much storage you need

The only difference between the two Oculus Quest 2 options is the amount of storage that comes on the headset. The base model, as I said before, features 128 GB of storage and costs $299. For an extra $100, you can get the larger capacity 256 GB version.

Keep in mind, the Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t feature any way to upgrade the storage on your console, so you’ll want to make sure you have enough. That being said, all of the other features on the headsets are exactly the same, and 128 GB is a decent amount of storage. Plus, you can always remove games after you’re done to make room for more.

In my opinion, the 128 GB version is the better deal, simply because it is so easy to delete games and make room for others. But, if you’re someone that really doesn’t like having to go through that, then it may be worth shelling out the extra $100 to get the 256 GB version of the Oculus Quest 2.

