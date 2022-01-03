Are Oculus Quest 2 controllers rechargeable?

So, you got a new Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. You’re in for a treat, with immersive VR experiences including games, movies, and interactives.

Take it from us, nothing will break your immersion faster than your controllers running out of battery charge.

You’ll want to know how to charge your Oculus Quest 2 controllers, so you’re prepared. Can they even be charged, or do you need more batteries to swap in? We’ll tell you all you need to know.

So, can you recharge the Oculus Quest 2 controllers?

Short answer: No, they need batteries

The controllers that come with the Oculus Quest 2 use one AA battery each. That means you can’t simply charge the controllers; you’ll need some batteries. We like the trusty eneloops, which are worth every penny. We’ve found they take a charge better and have more charge cycles than the competition.

Now you know what you need, it’s time to tell you how to replace those batteries. Hold the controller in one or both hands and look for the eject symbol on the handle. It’s a chevron shape with either R or L on it, depending on which controller you’re holding. Push that away from you, in the direction the wedge shows.

The battery compartment cover will slide off, so you can replace the AA battery. Once it’s in, slide the cover back on.

We feel Oculus decided to go with replaceable batteries so you could get back into action quicker. You’ll be glad of that once you get hooked on VR experiences.

