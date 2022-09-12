AppleCare+ now comes with ‘unlimited’ repairs

We spend a lot of time talking about the latest Apple devices, but that’s not all they released last week. A quiet edit to the AppleCare+ terms and conditions now means there is no limit on the number of covered repairs.

That’s right, unlimited repairs on AppleCare+, as long as you pay the small fee for each repair. Those could be just $29 to repair the screen or back glass on your iPhone or $99 for other accidental damage types.

AppleCare+ used to have two repairs per year limit.

The only part of AppleCare+ that still has a limit is if you have Theft and Loss. That’s limited to two incidents per twelve months, with a $149 deductible for each time you use it.

Apple is keeping the price of AppleCare+ the same as on the iPhone 13. That’s $149 for two years of coverage on the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 12. You can also pay monthly, at $7.99.

The iPhone 14 Plus costs slightly more, at $179 for two months or $8.99 monthly. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max cost $199 for two years of coverage or $9.99 monthly.

It’s not just the iPhone range, Apple has extended the ‘unlimited’ AppleCare+ repairs to the Mac, the Apple Watch, and the iPad.

Hopefully, this keeps more e-waste out of the landfill, as it is now cheaper to keep your Apple devices repaired.

