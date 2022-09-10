Amazon
Save 30% on the SmooSat E9 Pro electric scooter for kids
That’s more than $40 in savings.
Looking for an electric scooter for your kid to zoom around on? Well, SmooSat has a great deal for you with the E9 Pro electric scooter.
The SmooSat E9 Pro is designed for kids 8 and up. It features adjustable handlebar heights and three different speed levels so your kids can get faster as they learn to ride.
Normally $199.97, SmooSat is currently running a promotion on Amazon offering a 30 percent discount to buyers for a limited time. That brings the total price of the E9 Pro electric scooter down to just $158.97.
The E9 Pro is a stylish electric scooter with colorful rainbow lights and a sleek frame. And it can be pretty quick too, up to 10 miles per hour at the highest setting.
This is a great gift for your kid to zoom around the neighborhood. Click the buttons below for more information.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- LG is throwing in a free portable monitor when you buy a laptop
- Trifo’s Emma Pet robot vacuum is down to $95.99 with coupon code
- Samsung’s M8 monitor down to its lowest price to date, now $590
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s 2021 Frame TV
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.