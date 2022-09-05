Samsung’s M8 monitor down to its lowest price to date, now $590

If you’re looking for something that doubles as smart TV, tablet, or monitor – do yourself a favor and check out Samsung’s latest 32″ M8 4K UHD smart monitor.

Right now, Amazon has it down to its lowest price we’ve seen to date. Typically priced at $729.99, You can get one now for $589.99. That’s $140 in savings.

The M8 just came out earlier this year, and we had the chance to review it a couple of months ago. We absolutely loved it. Read our full review for a full rundown: Review: Samsung M8 Monitor – is it worth it?

In a nutshell, the M8 offers a crystal clear picture, a detachable webcam, and built-in smart functionality that allows you to use the monitor as a smart TV. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to features. More here.

If you’re in the market for a new monitor, it certainly doesn’t hurt to check out the product page and see if this monitor is a good fit for your needs. At $589, this is an easy sell, and we highly recommend it. Click below for more info.

