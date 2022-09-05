Connect with us

Deals

Samsung’s M8 monitor down to its lowest price to date, now $590

That’s $140 in savings.

samsung m8 smart monitor knowtechie
Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

If you’re looking for something that doubles as smart TV, tablet, or monitor – do yourself a favor and check out Samsung’s latest 32″ M8 4K UHD smart monitor.

Right now, Amazon has it down to its lowest price we’ve seen to date. Typically priced at $729.99, You can get one now for $589.99. That’s $140 in savings.

The M8 just came out earlier this year, and we had the chance to review it a couple of months ago. We absolutely loved it. Read our full review for a full rundown: Review: Samsung M8 Monitor – is it worth it?

In a nutshell, the M8 offers a crystal clear picture, a detachable webcam, and built-in smart functionality that allows you to use the monitor as a smart TV. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to features. More here.

If you’re in the market for a new monitor, it certainly doesn’t hurt to check out the product page and see if this monitor is a good fit for your needs. At $589, this is an easy sell, and we highly recommend it. Click below for more info.

See at Amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

More in Deals