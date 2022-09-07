LG is throwing in a free portable monitor when you buy a laptop

Adding a portable monitor to your laptop setup can be a huge improvement for your production. And if you’re in the market for a new laptop, why not go ahead and get a portable monitor as well?

Especially when the portable monitor is completely free. That’s what LG is currently offering through its Amazon store.

If you order any of these laptops from LG on Amazon, you can get the LG gram +view portable monitor thrown in for free.

That’s a 16″ 2560 x 1600 portable monitor that you can add to your new laptop setup completely free of charge.

Whether you’re looking for the powerful 17″ LG gram ultra-lightweight laptop for $2,299.99, or the smaller, 14″ LG gram for $1,600, you can get the LG gram +view monitor thrown in for free.

Just head to this link and pick out the laptop you want. Then, click the Applicable Promotion link to add both the laptop and portable monitor to your cart.

Once you head to checkout, Amazon will automatically apply the $349 credit to the transaction, so you get your LG gram +view monitor for free. Click the link below to check out all the laptops that are part of this deal.

