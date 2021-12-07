Amazon shoppers love this Govee LED light strip. Right now it’s down to just $20

Are you looking to transform your TV experience? Need a room that needs some extra love? Well, if this is the case, you need to check out this deal Amazon is offering up right now. For a limited time, they’re blowing out this 16ft Govee RGBIC LED light strip for just $20. It typically sells for $37. Just clip the $11 on-site coupon, and you’re good to go.

This isn’t your usual cheap LED light strip – Govee doesn’t mess around with its products. These lights work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and they’re able to display multiple colors on a single strip that you can choose or select from 64 or more preset scenes. There’s even a cool music mood that responds to the music you’re listening to.

For just $20, you’re getting a ton of value here. I recently bought one over the Black Friday holiday, and it ended up costing me $31. I love mine, and we’re sure you will too because hey, it’s only $20; that’s not a huge investment. You’ll probably end up buying more after getting this first one.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season?

