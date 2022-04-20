Preorder a certified renewed Galaxy S21 and save $100

When was the last time you checked the price of a brand new Samsung Galaxy S22? Spoiler alert: they’re not cheap, and that’s for good reason. They’re top-of-the-line phones made to last for years.

If the price of a brand new Galaxy S22 is holding you back, well, we have some good news. Samsung just launched its Certified Renewed Galaxy S21 program and it offers last year’s flagship phones at a considerable discount.

And unlike refurbished phones from unauthorized dealers, Samsung Certified Renewed devices give you a like-new phone experience with a guaranteed warranty, all while saving you money and reducing waste.

To kick the program off, Samsung is running a special promotion that gets $100 instant Samsung Credit and up to $675 trade-in credit. But you’ll have to act fast because this offer ends on April 22. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Galaxy S21, 128GB, Certified Re-Newed MSRP: $675 Enhanced-Trade In: $450 Buy now from: $225 Promo: $100 instant Samsung Credit



Galaxy S21+, 128GB, Certified Re-Newed MSRP: $850 Enhanced-Trade In: $525 Buy now from: $325 Promo: $100 instant Samsung Credit



Galaxy S21 Ultra, 256GB, Certified Re-Newed MSRP: $1000 Enhanced-Trade In: $675 Buy now from: $325 Promo: $100 instant Samsung Credit



To sum it all up, Samsung Certified Renewed smartphones are refurbished to like-new condition, covered by a one-year warranty, and you can even pay the phone off in monthly payments. Not to mention, you’re saving over 30% off the usual sticker price.

But to get the additional $100 instant Samsung credit, you’ll have to preorder now or before April 22. The clock is ticking so don’t miss out on your chance to save big on a Galaxy S21 device. Click the button below for more info.

