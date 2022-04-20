Deals
Preorder a certified renewed Galaxy S21 and save $100
Pre-order and get $100 instant Samsung Credit and up to $675 trade-in credit.
When was the last time you checked the price of a brand new Samsung Galaxy S22? Spoiler alert: they’re not cheap, and that’s for good reason. They’re top-of-the-line phones made to last for years.
If the price of a brand new Galaxy S22 is holding you back, well, we have some good news. Samsung just launched its Certified Renewed Galaxy S21 program and it offers last year’s flagship phones at a considerable discount.
And unlike refurbished phones from unauthorized dealers, Samsung Certified Renewed devices give you a like-new phone experience with a guaranteed warranty, all while saving you money and reducing waste.
To kick the program off, Samsung is running a special promotion that gets $100 instant Samsung Credit and up to $675 trade-in credit. But you’ll have to act fast because this offer ends on April 22. Here’s what’s up for grabs:
- Galaxy S21, 128GB, Certified Re-Newed
- MSRP: $675
- Enhanced-Trade In: $450
- Buy now from: $225
- Promo: $100 instant Samsung Credit
- Galaxy S21+, 128GB, Certified Re-Newed
- MSRP: $850
- Enhanced-Trade In: $525
- Buy now from: $325
- Promo: $100 instant Samsung Credit
- Galaxy S21 Ultra, 256GB, Certified Re-Newed
- MSRP: $1000
- Enhanced-Trade In: $675
- Buy now from: $325
- Promo: $100 instant Samsung Credit
To sum it all up, Samsung Certified Renewed smartphones are refurbished to like-new condition, covered by a one-year warranty, and you can even pay the phone off in monthly payments. Not to mention, you’re saving over 30% off the usual sticker price.
But to get the additional $100 instant Samsung credit, you’ll have to preorder now or before April 22. The clock is ticking so don’t miss out on your chance to save big on a Galaxy S21 device. Click the button below for more info.
