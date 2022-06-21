Samsung’s 75″ Neo QLED 4K TV gets a generous $500 discount

Samsung’s Summer Discovery sale kicked off earlier this week, offering daily and weekly deals on some of your favorite products. Today, you can get the 75″ Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV at one of its lowest prices to date.

Typically sold at $2,799.99, Samsung is offering buyers the chance to snag this highly-rated QLED TV at a $500 discount, bringing the total price down to $2,281. Discounts are also available on a wide variety of TV sizes too, so you’re not limited to the 75″ option.

Image: KnowTechie

What does this TV have to offer? For starters, the display is powered by a huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that boast an unprecedented color range and brightness. You also get a neo quantum processor with 4K upscaling. More features here.

There’s a lot to like about Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K TV, and being able to score one of these at a considerable discount makes it almost irresistible to pass up. Just keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, so don’t miss out. Click below for more info.

