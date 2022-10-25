DEPGI’s new 15.6″ portable monitor gets its first discount, now $50 off

Portable monitors are convenient and easy to take with you, and they’re a great option if you want to play your games on the go or use them as a second screen for work.

And while there’s an avalanche of options to choose from, most of them run rather expensive. So if you’re looking for another option, check out DEPGI’s latest 15.6″ 1080P portable display.

This monitor is the company’s newest launch, and somehow it’s already seeing its first discount of the season. Typically $199, clip the $50 on-site coupon and get it now for just $149.99.

So, what does this portable monitor have to offer? It features a 15.6″ 1080P FHD display with Quantum Dot technology, which helps display colors clearly and brightly.

It also comes FreeSync baked-in, HDR, and an OverDrive mode, which helps push out highly intensive colors without lag.

As for ports, you get an HDMI and two USB-C ports, with one reserved for the power supply.

And with plenty of ports, this monitor works with just about any device. So whether it’s your laptop, PC, Nintendo Switch, or gaming console – this monitor can handle everything.

Finding a suitable portable monitor at your price point doesn’t have to be difficult. This option from DEPGI is the proof. And again, it’s currently $50 off right now. Learn more by clicking the button below.

