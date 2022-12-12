Save up to $500 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon

Amazon currently has huge discounts on Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip.

Both the silver and space gray colorways in 512GB or 1TB configurations are available at almost $500 off.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple’s top-of-the-line laptop, and it’s a beast. It boasts a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Under the hood, it’s powered by Apple’s powerful M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, and 16GB of RAM, making it perfect for demanding tasks and heavy workloads.

If you want the best laptop from Apple, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the way to go.

This is one of the best deals on a MacBook Pro yet, so if you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now is the time to act.

These deals won’t be around for long, so take advantage of this discount while you still can. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and grab your new MacBook Pro before the offer ends.

