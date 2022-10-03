Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 just got a healthy $420 Amazon discount

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes a strong argument for foldables being the next big thing in phones. And reviewers seem to love it.

If you’re looking to tip your toes into the world of foldable smartphones, Amazon has an offer with your name on it.

For a limited time, the company is slapping a $420 discount on the 512GB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Currently listed at $1,919.99, Amazon’s $420 discount brings it down to $1,499.99.

So how does the Galaxy Z Fold 4 compare with the previous version? For starters, the cover screen is still 6.2-inches across, but the aspect ratio has changed slightly, so it’s 3mm wider.

The biggest improvement isn’t the lower weight or, the stronger, thinner hinge. It’s the cameras, with a new 50-megapixel main camera and a 3x telephoto camera. More takeaways here.

All in all, scoring this phone at a $420 discount is something that shouldn’t be passed up. If you’re in the market for Galaxy Z Fold 4, this is your time to buy. Click below for more info.

