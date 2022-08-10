Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves the hinge, screen, and cameras
Those improvements will set you back an eye-watering $1,799.
Samsung recently held its Unpacked event to show off its latest foldable smartphones. One of those was the company’s long-awaited foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be up for preorder today, with availability starting August 26.
So, how does the Galaxy Z Fold 4 match up with the leaks we saw? Did Samsung change much from the Z Fold 3?
The first thing to note is that the Z didn’t get dropped from the name. Shame because it makes the name unwieldy.
The cover screen is still 6.2-inches across, but the aspect ratio has changed slightly so it’s 3mm wider.
The main screen is also still 6.7-inches, but again it’s slightly wider. It’s also 45 percent stronger, according to Samsung, as it now uses stronger, ultra-thin glass.
READ MORE: Preorder Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and save $200 and more
The biggest improvement isn’t the lower weight, or the stronger, thinner hinge. It’s the cameras, with a new 50-megapixel main camera, and a 3x telephoto camera.
The under-display camera is slightly improved too, mainly down to how the pixel array in the screen has been adjusted.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a refinement, not a replacement
Samsung has four colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, and the Samsung.com exclusive: Burgundy.
The first three colors are available on August 26, with Burgundy following in three to four weeks. If you are more interested in specs, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on that, as well.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications:
- Outer Display: 6.2-inch 2316 x 904, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Inner Display: 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812, 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage (1TB some areas only)
- Camera: 50MP primary with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP outer selfie, 4MP inner selfie under-display camera
- Battery and Charging: 4,400 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless
- Misc: NFC, fingerprint sensor, eSIM, S Pen support, IPx8
- Dimensions: 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm closed, 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm open
- Weight: 263g
Preorders start today with availability from August 26. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be bought directly from Samsung or retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, or mobile carriers.
Pricing starts from $1,799 for 256GB storage amount, and goes up to $2,159.99 for 1TB of storage.
If you buy direct from Samsung, they’re upgrading your storage to 512GB for free. You’ll also get a free Standing Case and S-Pen.
Our link also gets you the $200 in Samsung credit, as the pre-order bonus has been extended. You’ll also get up to $1,000 in trade-in credit.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have hi-fi audio, ANC, and cost $229
- Sony’s new LinkBuds S earbuds are down from $200 to $148
- Best back-to-school laptops for college students in 2022
- Preorder Samsung’s new AI washer and dryer and save up to $945
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.