Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves the hinge, screen, and cameras

Samsung recently held its Unpacked event to show off its latest foldable smartphones. One of those was the company’s long-awaited foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be up for preorder today, with availability starting August 26.

So, how does the Galaxy Z Fold 4 match up with the leaks we saw? Did Samsung change much from the Z Fold 3?

The first thing to note is that the Z didn’t get dropped from the name. Shame because it makes the name unwieldy.

The cover screen is still 6.2-inches across, but the aspect ratio has changed slightly so it’s 3mm wider.

The main screen is also still 6.7-inches, but again it’s slightly wider. It’s also 45 percent stronger, according to Samsung, as it now uses stronger, ultra-thin glass.

The biggest improvement isn’t the lower weight, or the stronger, thinner hinge. It’s the cameras, with a new 50-megapixel main camera, and a 3x telephoto camera.

The under-display camera is slightly improved too, mainly down to how the pixel array in the screen has been adjusted.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a refinement, not a replacement

Samsung has four colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, and the Samsung.com exclusive: Burgundy.

The first three colors are available on August 26, with Burgundy following in three to four weeks. If you are more interested in specs, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on that, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications:

Outer Display: 6.2-inch 2316 x 904, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.2-inch 2316 x 904, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus+ Inner Display: 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812, 120Hz

7.6-inch 2176 x 1812, 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage (1TB some areas only)

12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage (1TB some areas only) Camera: 50MP primary with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP outer selfie, 4MP inner selfie under-display camera

50MP primary with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP outer selfie, 4MP inner selfie under-display camera Battery and Charging: 4,400 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

4,400 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless Misc: NFC, fingerprint sensor, eSIM, S Pen support, IPx8

NFC, fingerprint sensor, eSIM, S Pen support, IPx8 Dimensions: 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm closed, 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm open

155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm closed, 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm open Weight: 263g

Preorders start today with availability from August 26. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be bought directly from Samsung or retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, or mobile carriers.

Pricing starts from $1,799 for 256GB storage amount, and goes up to $2,159.99 for 1TB of storage.

If you buy direct from Samsung, they’re upgrading your storage to 512GB for free. You’ll also get a free Standing Case and S-Pen.

Our link also gets you the $200 in Samsung credit, as the pre-order bonus has been extended. You’ll also get up to $1,000 in trade-in credit.

