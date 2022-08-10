Preorder Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and save $200 and more

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here, and if you’re mulling the idea of buying one, the company is extending a special offer that should get you to pull the trigger early.

For a limited time, reserve the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Samsung will give you a $200 credit. On top of that, they’ll even throw in a free cover and the option to upgrade the phone’s memory.

Additionally, the company will give you up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. Another bonus is that customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will receive one complimentary year of Samsung Care+.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 will start at $1,799.99 for the base 256GB option, with additional 512GB and 1TB storage options available.

The Z Fold 4 will be available in Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black. An exclusive version of the phone in Burgundy will only be available through Samsung.com.

Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be released on August 26 in select markets. Click the button below for more info.

