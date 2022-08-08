Deals
Best Buy’s anniversary sale is live – here’s what’s up for grabs
The sale officially runs through Aug. 14, so don’t miss out.
Best Buy is celebrating its 55th birthday with a special Anniversary Sale. The sale is live now and offers discounts on various products, including laptops, audio gear, smart TVs, and much more.
The Best Buy Anniversary Sale kicked off over the weekend and will run through August 14. Compared to previous sales, this one will work a little differently.
Instead of unloading all their deals at once, the company plans to trickle them out slowly throughout the week. And while some of these offers will sell out fast, there’s plenty more to go around, so be sure to circle back to this post for any new deals and updates.
Everything Best Buy has in their anniversary sale can be found here, but we’ve done the legwork and found some of the best deals currently available. Here’s what we found.
The best deals at the Best Buy Anniversary Sale
Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale has a lot to offer, but nailing down the best offers is tricky because there are literally so many to choose from. But here are some of our best picks:
- Save up to $600 on Samsung Galaxy phones
- Save up to $500 on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro
- Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $299 (usually $379)
- LG 55″ Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with Gallery Design: $1,299.99 (usually $1,399.99)
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD: $849.99 (usually $999.99)
- Samsung – 27″ Odyssey G40B FHD IPS 240Hz 1ms G-Sync Gaming Monitor: $279.99 (usually $399)
- Save up to 45% on select Google Nest smart speakers and displays
Best Amazon Deals
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $44.99 (usually $84.00)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (10th-gen) 32GB tablet: $45 (usually $89.99)
Best Audio deals
- Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof/Dustproof Design – Black: $129 (usually $149.99)
- Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $299 (usually $379.00)
- Beats Studio 3: $200 (usually $349.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds: $180 (usually $199.99)
- Bose SoundLink portable Bluetooth speaker: $130 (usually $149.99)
- Sony LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds: $150 (usually $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds: $120 (usually $149.99)
- Marshall – Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black & Brass: $119 (usually $170)
- JBL – CHARGE5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank – Black: $150 (usually $180)
- More audio and headphones deals here
Best TV Deals
- Samsung 65″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $499.99 (usually $549.99)
- LG 65″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,599.99 (usually $1,699.99)
- Amazon 50″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $349.99 (usually $469.99)
- LG 70″ Class NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $929.99 (usually $1,099.99)
- Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart Fire TV: $449 (usually $559.99)
Again, there’s a lot of stuff up for grabs at Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale. The sale can be accessed via this Best Buy page. But buckle in, there’s a lot to sift through.
But act fast, these deals won’t last long. The sale runs through August 14, so if you see something you like, don’t hesitate to smash that buy button.
Many of these items will sell out fast, so do yourself a favor and check out what Best Buy has to offer in this limited-time sale. Click below for more info.
