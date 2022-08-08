Best Buy’s anniversary sale is live – here’s what’s up for grabs

Best Buy is celebrating its 55th birthday with a special Anniversary Sale. The sale is live now and offers discounts on various products, including laptops, audio gear, smart TVs, and much more.

The Best Buy Anniversary Sale kicked off over the weekend and will run through August 14. Compared to previous sales, this one will work a little differently.

Instead of unloading all their deals at once, the company plans to trickle them out slowly throughout the week. And while some of these offers will sell out fast, there’s plenty more to go around, so be sure to circle back to this post for any new deals and updates.

Everything Best Buy has in their anniversary sale can be found here, but we’ve done the legwork and found some of the best deals currently available. Here’s what we found.

The best deals at the Best Buy Anniversary Sale

Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale has a lot to offer, but nailing down the best offers is tricky because there are literally so many to choose from. But here are some of our best picks:

Best Amazon Deals

Best Audio deals

Best TV Deals

Again, there’s a lot of stuff up for grabs at Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale. The sale can be accessed via this Best Buy page. But buckle in, there’s a lot to sift through.

But act fast, these deals won’t last long. The sale runs through August 14, so if you see something you like, don’t hesitate to smash that buy button.

Many of these items will sell out fast, so do yourself a favor and check out what Best Buy has to offer in this limited-time sale. Click below for more info.

