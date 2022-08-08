This officially licensed Xbox HyperX gaming headset is $30

If you own an Xbox and are in the market for a new gaming headset, this option from HyperX is both functional and pretty to look at.

For a limited time, Amazon has this officially licensed Xbox HyperX CloudX gaming headset down to just $30. Just clip the $10 on-site coupon, and you’re good to go. This headset usually sells for $70.

As we mentioned earlier, this headset is officially licensed by Microsoft and works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The headset features a durable aluminum frame, in-line audio controls, and a noise-canceling microphone.

In terms of audio, the headset boasts dual-chamber drivers to give your game sounds more distinction and depth and a detachable braided cable.

Again, you’re getting all of this for just $30. Just clip the $10 on-site coupon to get the full discount. But act fast, these headsets will potentially sell out quickly, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.