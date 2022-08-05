Preorder Samsung’s new AI washer and dryer and save up to $945

Samsung’s newest Bespoke Washer and Dryer line are officially here. To drum up the hype, Samsung has an attractive preorder promotion happening right now that saves buyers up to $945.

Before we get to the preorder deals, let’s take a moment to appreciate how awesome these are. This washer and dryer combo takes the guesswork out of laundry by sensing fabric type and soil levels and adjusting wash time and detergent accordingly.

In other words, it knows what kind of clothes or fabric it’s cleaning, how dirty they are, and adjusts its cleaning cycle and soap levels to ensure it gets the job done right in one washing cycle. That’s pretty neat.

In terms of price, the Bespoke washer/dryer combo retails at $2,968. But Samsung is extending some attractive preorder offer to lessen the burden of the sticker price. Here’s what they’re offering:

$250 Samsung credit when purchasing each BESPOKE Laundry unit: If you purchase both a Washer and a Dryer, you’ll get $500 in Samsung credits.

If you purchase both a Washer and a Dryer, you’ll get $500 in Samsung credits. Free Installation: value of $24.96 for Washer and $47.95 for Dryer

value of $24.96 for Washer and $47.95 for Dryer Free Haul Away: value of $15

value of $15 3-year Care+ Extended Warranty

If you add all those offers up, that’s a total savings of $945. The only kicker is that you have to preorder now or before August 30, when the promotion expires. You can preorder the new Samsung Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer direct from Samsung.

No longer will you have to guess at what the 50 different settings on your washer do. Instead, Samsung’s AI will decide for you. For more info, check out Samsung’s product page here or by clicking the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.