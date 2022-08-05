Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on consoles and PC

If your plans are open this weekend, Far Cry 6 is free this weekend for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners. From today to August 7, Ubisoft will give you free access to the game and its free DLCs, including three crossover missions.

To take advantage of this offer, head to Ubisoft’s page here and download the game. And if you decide you want to keep playing after the free weekend, Ubisoft will sell it to you for up to 60% off. Plus, they’ll throw in a season pass at 50% off.

If you haven’t played any games from the Far Cry series, they’re incredibly fun and will keep you busy for months.

The world is huge, the missions are endless, and you have an arsenal of weapons at your disposal, all of which can be customized to rein hell in this open-world environment.

We can promise you this, Far Cry 6 is not a game that will bore you out after a couple of weeks. There’s always something to do. Give it a spin and judge for yourself. Click the button below for more details.

