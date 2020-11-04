Deals
Score a 400GB SanDisk microSD card for just $45
That’s a lot of storage capacity for $45
If you ever needed a 400GB microSD card (because there’s plenty of reasons why you would), Amazon has this SanDisk option down to just $45. It typically sells for $60.
400GB is a lot of storage capacity. With this much storage, you’ll probably never have to buy one of these for quite a while. With this card, you get up to 100MB/s transfer read speeds. It lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute. The main takeaway here is that this thing is an absolute unit.
For $45, this is the best price we’ve seen to date on this and we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. For more details, click the button below.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- This Degoo premium backup plan gives you 15TB of storage for life for under $150
- This fast-heating space heater with an adjustable thermostat is down to just $48
- Hey Josiah, this Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch case is just $7 right now
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price again, just $45 right now
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.