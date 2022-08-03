How to get a free $200 credit by reserving a new Samsung Galaxy

Samsung really wants you to reserve its next Galaxy smartphone. How bad? Well, enough to give you up to $200 in Samsung credit, that’s how much.

If you didn’t know, Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, and the central theme revolves around the launch of the company’s upcoming Galaxy smartphones, watches, and more.

To drum up the hype, Samsung launched a special reserve promotion that scores you up to $200 in credit by throwing your name on a simple reserve form. Reserving is risk and commitment-free, and no purchase is necessary.

Here’s how to reserve the new Samsung Galaxy Devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

So, you have a handful of options here. For starters, if you reserve a Galaxy smartphone, watch, and buds – you’ll get $200 in Samsung credit. On the other hand, if you reserve only a pair of Buds – you get $30 in credits.

Here is a full breakdown of all the reserve offers Samsung has up for grabs:

Pick your poison of choice, and when you return to pre-order, you’ll get the option to renew any of the offers above.

Reserving is risk-free, and no purchase is necessary

Seriously, this is the easiest way to score $200.

To reserve your new Galaxy device, Samsung only needs your first and last name, email, and phone number. And the phone number field is optional, so it’s really just your name and email.

From here, jot your information in the form on the Galaxy Reserve page, click ‘Reserve now,’ and boom, you’re done. Seriously, look how easy this is:

That’s it. Not so hard, right?

All in all, filling out this reservation form shouldn’t take more than a minute. Of course, the hard part is deciding what you plan on reserving, but if you change your mind later down the line, Samsung will let you change it.

What to expect from Samsung Unpacked on August 10, 2022

Last year, Samsung’s Unpacked event brought us the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Tab S7.

This year, we anticipate new releases like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the next Galaxy Buds, among others. But does Samsung have something else up its sleeve?

There’s still time to reserve the next Samsung Galaxy devices

Again, if you’re someone who plans on buying any of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy devices sight unseen, this is an excellent opportunity to save up to $200.

But the clock is ticking. Samsung’s reserve offer is good until August 9, while supplies last. Click the button below or visit the Samsung Unpacked page for more details about the offer.

