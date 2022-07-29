Samsung’s upcoming foldables Unpacked teaser video leaks online

Samsung’s next Unpacked event kicks off on Aug 10. We know that because of leaks from @evleaks, and now he’s back with a juicer leak: full marketing renders of Samsung’s upcoming foldables.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are pictured in every color option. Shown from every angle, you could want. In high-res glory. Do we need the launch event now?

Here are both upcoming foldable smartphones, with one color each. You can head over to 91mobiles and check out the other colors. But for now, let’s jump right into these leaks below.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4

Image: evleaks / 91mobiles

READ MORE: Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shown in black (shown above), a kind of creamy beige, and gray. The design doesn’t appear to be much changed from last year’s device.

We can see that the rear camera bumps are very similar. The dimensions also look similar, but earlier leaks point to a slightly wider screen this time.

Is Samsung using an under-screen selfie cam again? We can’t tell from the renders, as the black wallpaper on the device obscures any clues. We also can’t see if the Fold has a place to stow an S-Pen stylus, something an earlier leak mentions.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4

Image: evleaks / 91mobiles

The other of Samsung’s foldables shown is the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It is pictured above in purple and will also come in black, gold, and blue.

Rumors said the secondary outer display would be larger on the Z Flip 4. Again, we can’t tell from the marketing renders as that section isn’t showing an image. An earlier leak of a physical device made it look like the crease is less visible.

We’ll surely find all the details about Samsung’s next foldables on August 10. That’s when the company is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at that time too.

NOTE: If you’re excited about Samsung’s upcoming foldables, you should check out these image leaks, the company will give you up to $200 if you throw your name and email address on a reserve form. Reserving is risk and commitment-free. No purchase is necessary.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.