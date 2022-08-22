Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 worth buying? Here’s what reviews say

Reviewers have had the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in their hands, and the embargoes are up. Is Samsung’s latest foldable worth its price tag, or is it ultimately just another gimmick?

The $1,099 Z Flip 4 folds on the horizontal, essentially taking the classic flip-phone design and bringing it to a foldable screen. That gives you a longer screen when you want it and keeps it safe when it’s in your pocket.

Is this a more usable form factor for foldables than the Z Fold, which opens vertically into a tablet-sized screen? Let’s see what reviewers are saying.

Design

Samsung stuck to refining the design this year, with the Z Flip 4 looking very similar to the Z Flip 3. It’s still got a 6.7-inch screen diagonal with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

What has changed is some of the materials Samsung has used. They say the glass is now 45 percent stronger, and the adhesive that keeps the screen protector on is also improved. That’s important because earlier versions had issues with the protector delaminating at the hinge.

9to5Google loves the pocket space the flip design affords, saying, “[I] had a full-sized smartphone in my pocket, but it wasn’t dominating 90% of the space in my pocket.”

They didn’t like the flatter frame, however, which made it harder to hold and open.

Digital Trends commended the toughening-up of the materials, saying, “this isn’t a phone you have to baby.” That’s huge praise when you remember that the big worry about foldables is their seeming fragility.

It wasn’t all praise, though. SlashGear found their review unit had the factory-applied screen protector “slightly off-center.” That isn’t what you’d expect from a midrange device, let alone one that costs a thousand dollars.

Bespoke is what you make it

Look, there are over 70 color variations of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 if you go the Bespoke route. That’s a lot and could be enough to make you decide to flip for this phone.

Reviewers love it too, with Digital Trends saying the Bespoke feature is “arguably one of the Flip 4’s best features.

We can’t really argue with that when most flagship smartphones only give you three or four options at best.

Power and performance

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 used to power the Z Flip 4 is “incredible, to say the least,” in the words of 9to5Google. Why? Well, it’s fast, it’s smooth, it’s power-efficient and lag-free.

The big change, though, is the larger 3,700 mAh battery capacity. That, coupled with the more efficient chip, means much more battery life than the Flip 3 could manage.

TechCrunch found it would “get you through about a day’s use,” with even more in the reserves if you could keep it closed more often.

Cameras

Samsung put a 12MP primary and 12MP ultrawide on the front-facing cameras and a 10MP selfie camera as a hole-punch camera on the screen.

Those are passable for a flagship device, but what isn’t told by the specifications is how usable they become on the Z Flip 4.

The 1.9-inch cover screen next to the main two cameras is “absolutely indispensable” to SlashGear‘s Adam Doud.

He loves that it has an always-there clock that can be customized and the notification widget engine. The only thing missing is not being able to check sports scores (or any third-party widgets).

That screen also works as a viewfinder to use the main cameras to take selfies or do video calls. You can also use the Flip 4 in flex mode when it’s half-unfolded. This means no need for a tripod, as it’s like a mini laptop.

Is the Samsung Z Flip 4 worth buying?

We like the retro-futuristic charm of the Samsung Z Flip 4. Spending $1,099.98 on a flagship smartphone is almost the norm these days, and the Flip 4 brings something no other flagship has at this price – a fold.

That’s the general sentiment among reviewers too, with the Flip 4 getting glowing praise.

SlashGear – “No more excuses”

Digital Trends – “it’s stylish, adorable, and fun in ways that traditional slab smartphones will never be able to match”

TechCrunch – “Galaxy Flip continues to be the closest thing we have to a mainstream foldable, and right now, nothing else comes close”

9to5Google – “There’s a lot to love about this device from its nostalgic form factor, genuine utility, and fair pricing”

Sounds like Samsung has another winner on its hands with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s also a much easier price to swallow than the $1,800 Fold 4.

If you have been thinking of entering the world of folding phones, this seems like a solid jumping-off point.

