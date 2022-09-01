Samsung recently revealed its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. These foldables feature several improvements over their predecessors, but are they water and dust-resistant?

The previous model foldables, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, both featured IPX8 water resistance. That means they could survive being submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

But neither option offered any dust resistance (noted by the X in IPX8). This is likely due to the hinge in the foldables’ screens, which would get gunked up and stop working with too much dust buildup.

So what does Samsung offer this year? Is it the same sort of water-proof protection with no dust resistance? Or did Samsung build its latest foldables to stand up to more weather obstacles?

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 water and dust-resistant?

Short answer: Water resistant, yes. Dust resistant, no.

When it comes to water and dust resistance, the latest models of Galaxy foldables have the same ratings as their predecessors. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature IPX8 water resistance.

So that means there’s still no dust protection with these phones. Although Samsung improved the hinge this time around, it looks like there’s still not enough protection from dust buildup inside the phones.

Image: KnowTechie

But the water resistance is still there. An 8 rating means that these phones can technically survive for up to 30 minutes submerged 1 meter deep in fresh water. There’s no protection against salt water or pool water, so keep that in mind.

And you still want to try your best to keep the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 away from water. While there are layers of protection there, electronics and water are never a good mixture.

If that is enough protection for you and you are ready to make the switch to a folding phone, you can snag the Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4 directly from Samsung.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.