Samsung’s new QD-OLED monitor will let you stream games to it

Samsung has announced its first QD-OLED gaming monitor, the 34-inch Ultrawide Odyssey OLED G8.

That makes a total of two gaming monitors using the Samsung QD-OLED panel, with Alienware already having its version available for sale.

As the panel is the same, Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 is a 34-inch ultrawide at a resolution of 3440×1440. It has a max refresh rate of 175Hz and a 10-bit panel with AMD FreeSync Premium.

The Alienware version only supports 10-bit at 144Hz, as it doesn’t support DSC. At 175Hz, it can only do 8-bit color. Samsung hasn’t specified if its G8 will have this same restriction.

Image: KnowTechie

That panel is enclosed in a thin, metal enclosure with a metal stand. It’s very Apple-esque, except for the large ring of RGB lighting around the mount.

Samsung has equipped the Odyssey OLED G8 with a Micro HDMI 2.1 port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C ports for input. It also has 5W stereo speakers.

Image: KnowTechie

Another thing this gaming monitor has that Alienware doesn’t is Samsung’s Smart Hub. That lets it work as a smart TV, streaming content to your monitor.

This means game streaming through the monitor is totally a possibility. On top of that, it also functions as an IoT hub to manage your smart home.

Samsung Gaming Hub is also built-in for game streaming services to send data straight to your monitor.

Samsung says the QD-OLED Odyssey OLED G8 will be available worldwide starting in Q4 of 2022. Pricing details haven’t been announced at this time.

