Samsung is rolling out cloud gaming features to all 2021 TVs

Samsung is expanding its game streaming features to all 2021 TV models.

That includes cloud gaming apps from Xbox, Amazon’s Luna, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, and Utomik. In early 2023, Blacknut Gaming and the retro-focused Antstream Arcade will be added to the list.

That means 1,500+ retro classics through Antstream and 500+ family-friendly titles through Blacknut.

The company is also rolling out support for 4K 60fps game streaming through GeForce NOW. This will be available on all 2020 TV sets and some 2021 models and requires the RTX 3080 subscription level.

Apparently, when the 2022 range received game streaming functionality, “when is game streaming coming to my 2021 TV?” was the number one question on people’s minds.

Now we have an answer, and it’s before the end of 2022.

All of Samsung’s 2021 range are getting game streaming

While all of Samsung’s 2021 TV sets are getting game streaming apps, only a few are getting Samsung’s Gaming Hub. Those are the Q70A, AU8000, and the 98-inch QN90A and 32-inch Q60A.

Here are all the models receiving the new feature:

AU7000

AU9000

Q60

Q95

QN800

QN900

WS1A AU8000

Q50

Q70

QN700

QN850

LS03A

Samsung says these models will have game-streaming app support by the end of 2022. Again, that will be individual apps on most 2021 TVs, with the four options previously mentioned getting the Gaming Hub.

The company is also running multiple promotions leading up to the new year.

Buying the QN85B, QN90B, QN95B, QN800B, QN850B, QN900B, or S95B gets you an Xbox controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Q60B or Q80B also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but no controller.

