The new Samsung Gaming Hub brings cloud gaming to your TV

If you own a Samsung TV, you can now use it to dive headfirst into cloud gaming.

The Samsung Gaming Hub, originally launched in 2013, just got a facelift. With it comes the availability of Xbox Cloud Gaming. That means the Hub is an even better option when it comes to enjoying titles via the cloud.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (previously xCloud) joins options like Google Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce NOW services to make it even easier to play the games you want to play. Additionally, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, is also available too.

It isn’t free, of course. You’ll still need to pony up $15 for your monthly Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. But now you don’t need an Xbox to connect. You can do it all from your TV.

Just open the app and the Gaming Hub and you’ll have your pick of over 100 games to enjoy straight from the app. The options you can choose from are fluid, but there’s always an interesting rotation.

Plus, you don’t have to worry about finding a place to stick a console. With three cloud services now open to you, that means a whole lot of games to play.

Image: KnowTechie

Additionally, you can now connect via the Twitch app on the Samsung Gaming Hub to watch your favorite streamer. You can’t share your own games via streaming there yet. Samsung has remained mum on whether that may be in the works in the future.

If you’re interested in using the Samsung Gaming Hub, you’ll first want to make sure your TV is supported. Check out the official list of supported TVs via the official Gaming Hub page. If you have a smart TV manufactured before 2022, however, you can pretty much count it out.

This is a feature that’ll be reserved for the best and the brightest. Everyone else? Pile on in.

Cloud gaming is very much a thing, and now Samsung is pushing it even more. May as well get your game on without the hassle of adding extra equipment, if that’s your thing.

Samsung Gaming Hub is now live in all 2022 Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs, and the 2022 Smart Monitor M8.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.